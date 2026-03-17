Enterprise & Eco Club: Business + Eco Chat

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1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada
This ticket is for members only who have pre-purchased a Club Pass. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs
This ticket is for members without Club Passes. Required at Entry: Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs
This ticket is for Non-Members. Required at Entry: This ticket QR code. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs
$
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