Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

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Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

About this event

Enterprise & Eco Club: Business + Eco Chat

NEW INDO CANADIAN CENTRE

1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada

Member: With Club Pass
$5

This ticket is for members only who have pre-purchased a Club Pass. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

Member: Without Club Pass
$12.50

This ticket is for members without Club Passes. Required at Entry: Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

Non Member
$15

This ticket is for Non-Members. Required at Entry: This ticket QR code. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

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