Eat Play Love Auction

Fair market value: $500
Treat yourself to a magical getaway with one night's stay for two at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.
Nestled in the heart of Banff National Park, this world-renowned destination blends luxury, history, and breathtaking mountain scenery.
Whether you're seeking relaxation at the award-winning spa, adventure in the surrounding wilderness, or simply a romantic retreat, this experience offers the perfect blend of elegance and nature. Enjoy stunning views, impeccable service, and timeless charm in one of Canada’s most treasured landmarks.
Bid generously for your chance to experience the grandeur of the Banff Springs and support a meaningful cause while doing so.
Deep thanks to the Banff Springs Hotel for this donation.
Fair market value: $625
Escape to the stunning mountain town of Fernie with this exclusive getaway at the Fernie RV Resort! Enjoy two nights in a brand-new Luxury RV, available anytime during the operating season.
Each luxury RV features:
Linens and towels are provided for bedroom double occupancy. For added comfort, please bring bedding for tri-fold sofas or bunks, as well as extra towels if needed.
All RV sites include a fire ring and picnic table, perfect for relaxing under the stars.
Whether you're seeking adventure or tranquility, this Fernie escape offers the perfect blend of nature and comfort.
Find out more here: https://ferniervresort.com/luxury-rvs/
Thank you to Fernie RV for their generous support of Sagesse!
Fair Market Value: $250
Enjoy a round of golf at one of Alberta’s premier courses with this exclusive package from Sirocco Golf Club. This item includes:
Nestled in the scenic foothills just south of Calgary, Sirocco offers a championship-caliber course with breathtaking views, challenging play, and exceptional service. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking for a relaxing day on the greens, this experience promises a memorable outing.
Find out more here: https://sirocco.ca/
Thank you to Sirocco for their generous support of our work!
Fair market value: $155
Experience the magic of live music under the summer sky with two Friday tickets to the 47th Annual Calgary Folk Music Festival, taking place July 23–26, 2026 at the beautiful Prince’s Island Park in downtown Calgary.
Celebrate a day of incredible performances from local and international artists in one of the city’s most scenic outdoor venues. These passes are valid only for the Friday of the Calgary Folk Music Festival and are non-transferable to other events or presentations.
Fair market value: $125
Score big with this exclusive Calgary Flames fan bundle! This package includes:
Whether you're a lifelong Flames supporter or a collector of NHL memorabilia, this package is a must-have.
Fair market value: $100
Spice up your next night out with a $100 gift certificate to Native Tongues, one of Calgary’s most celebrated Mexican restaurants! With three vibrant locations in Victoria Park, Britannia, and University District, Native Tongues offers an unforgettable culinary experience inspired by the street markets of Mexico City.
Enjoy expertly crafted tacos, unique cocktails, and one of the city’s most extensive selections of tequila and mezcal — all served in a laid-back, lively atmosphere that’s perfect for gatherings and celebrations.
A true Calgary staple and multi-award-winning restaurant, Native Tongues is your go-to for bold flavours, warm hospitality, and authentic Mexican vibes.
Check them out here: https://www.nativetongues.ca/
Fair market value: $212
Treat yourself to an inspiring evening with two tickets to Theatre Calgary’s production of Come From Away — the award-winning musical that celebrates compassion, community, and the power of human kindness. Enjoy this heartwarming story live on stage at one of Calgary’s premier theatre venues.
To complete your night out, this package also includes $50 in gift cards to The Keg, perfect for a delicious pre-show dinner or post-show celebration.
Whether you're a theatre lover or looking for a memorable date night, this experience promises great entertainment and exceptional dining.
Come From Away runs from May 26 - June 21, 2026.
Fair market value: $138
Enjoy a night of spontaneous comedy and delicious cuisine with this exciting package! You’ll receive:
Perfect for a fun night out with friends or a unique date experience, this combo promises big laughs and bold flavours!
Fair market value: $167
Immerse yourself in an evening of rich cultural expression and culinary delight! This package includes:
Perfect for music lovers and foodies alike, this pairing promises a memorable night of artistry and indulgence.
Fair market value: $250
Get ready for an unforgettable night at the 2026 Calgary Stampede Evening Show! This package includes two evening show tickets to one of the Stampede’s most thrilling performances.
Experience the excitement of the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races, heart-pounding relay races, and the spectacular Grandstand Show, all capped off with a dazzling fireworks finale. Held at Stampede Park, this iconic event is a must-see celebration of Western heritage, entertainment, and high-energy fun.
Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic at one of Calgary’s most beloved summer traditions!
Fair market value: $190
Enjoy an unforgettable night out with two admissions to Stage West Calgary, valid for any evening performance from Sunday to Thursday, now through November 30, 2025.
This experience includes their famous buffet dinner and a live theatre performance — perfect for date night, a celebration, or just a fun evening out!
Generously donated by Stage West Calgary.
Fair market value: $148
Experience the Thrill of Live Theatre with Vertigo Theatre
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of mystery, drama, and exceptional storytelling with this voucher for two tickets to a performance in Vertigo Theatre’s acclaimed 2025/2026 BD&P Mystery Theatre Series.
This season’s lineup features gripping tales and masterful adaptations that will keep you on the edge of your seat:
Whether you're a longtime theatre lover or new to the stage, this is your chance to immerse yourself in captivating performances at one of Calgary’s premier cultural venues.
Voucher Details:
Fair market value: $196
Embark on an unforgettable journey through Alberta’s most exciting family destinations! This adventure-filled package includes:
Whether you're soaring through aviation history, digging into the age of dinosaurs, or sparking scientific wonder, this package promises fun and learning for the whole family!
Fair market value: $215
Get ready for thrills, laughs, and unforgettable memories with four day passes to Calaway Park, Western Canada’s largest outdoor family amusement park! Located just outside Calgary, Calaway Park offers a full day of fun with exciting rides, live entertainment, and attractions for all ages.
Perfect for a family outing or a group adventure, this package promises a day packed with smiles and excitement!
Fair market value: $325
Capture the love, laughter, and connection of your family with a professional photography session from Miko Photography.
This package includes a full family photo session with award-winning photographer Jana Miko, plus one beautifully finished 11x14 print to display in your home.
Whether in studio or at your favorite outdoor location, Miko Photography specializes in portraits that reflect personality and relationships — a timeless keepsake for generations to come.
See Jana Miko's work here: https://mikophotography.com/
Fair market value: $295
Celebrate your newest arrival with a newborn photography session from Miko Photography, Calgary’s trusted expert in infant portraiture. This package includes a full newborn session with Jana Miko, plus a $100 credit toward prints or portrait packages.
Let Miko Photography capture the wonder and beauty of your baby’s earliest days with images that will be treasured for a lifetime.
Checkout Jana's newborn photo gallery here: https://mikophotography.com/portraits/newborn-gallery/
Fair market value: $100
Celebrate the beauty of nature and storytelling with this thoughtfully curated collection featuring the work of acclaimed Canadian artist Andrew Kiss.
This package includes:
Meet the Artist
Andrew Kiss is a talented artist known for his captivating blend of traditional and contemporary styles. With a passion for exploring the beauty of nature and human emotion, his work invites viewers to experience the world through his unique perspective. His dedication to his craft and innovative techniques make him a standout figure in the art community.
Special Thanks
We extend our heartfelt thanks to Andrew Kiss for generously donating this package and for his past support of our HeART Auction. To explore more of his breathtaking work, visit kissfineart.com.
Fair market value: $500
Bold, emotional, and deeply symbolic, Unshackled Liberation is a striking original painting by Calgary-based artist Ari Moretz.
This 24"x36" acrylic piece represents the release from emotional confinement and speaks to healing, courage and the power of self-love.
The vibrant background bursts with reds, yellows, blues, and oranges, echoing the energy of transformation and resilience. Created from Ari’s personal journey of leaving abuse and reclaiming freedom, this artwork is a testament to strength, healing and the beauty of becoming whole.
From the artist:
"In 2017, I left my abuser. I broke free from the grip of a trauma bond and began a new life. The sense of liberation came quickly—but so did the guilt. I questioned whether I was making the right choice, trading the familiarity of a controlled life for the vast unknown of freedom. There was fear, yes—but also freedom in the wake of my escape.
"By 2018, I made a promise to myself: to truly live. I reached out for support at Sagesse, started therapy, and enrolled in a university program. Little by little, session by session, I began to heal—freeing my mind and heart with every group meeting and with every therapist I met, until I found the one who truly understood me.
"Freedom didn’t come all at once—it took time. And even now, Complex PTSD sometimes pulls me back into the past. But today, I am free to create, to think for myself, and—most importantly—to love myself fully and wholeheartedly."
Fair market value: $300
10"x20" mixed media original
This work explores the layering of time and memory, where surfaces erode but also preserve traces of what came before. The red verticals cut through the muted field like wounds or truths surfacing, interrupting silence with presence. It is both a landscape of the earth and a map of the inner body, speaking to resilience and rupture coexisting within the same surface. - Jefferson Kaine
This powerful piece by Calgary artist Jefferson Kaine is more than just visual art, it’s a tactile expression of resilience, transformation, and creativity in the face of adversity. Diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease in 2009, Jefferson began painting as a way to embrace the unknown and reclaim his voice. With one eye lost and the other slowly fading, his work reflects the emotional depth and contrast of his lived experience.
Painting flat on a table using rollers, household tools, and mixed media, Jefferson creates textured, emotionally charged pieces that invite touch as much as sight. His journey “Into the Dark” is a testament to courage, vulnerability, and the healing power of art.
Add this unique and deeply personal artwork to your collection and become part of Jefferson’s inspiring story.
Thanks to Jefferson for his ongoing support of Sagesse. You can meet the artist and paint with him at Eat Play Love 2025!
See more of his work here : Jefferson Kaine - Abstract Art
Fair market value: $500
11"x14" oil original
"In this piece, I explored the wild, unpolished beauty of daisies as they exist in their natural, chaotic rhythm—layering thick textures and bold strokes to evoke movement, light, and resilience. Rather than aiming for botanical precision, I focused on emotional honesty—how these flowers feel when encountered in a quiet field, full of light and life. The impasto technique gave me the freedom to sculpt rather than paint, allowing each daisy to emerge with its own energy and voice. This work celebrates imperfection, growth, and the gentle disorder of the natural world." - Karen Jackson
Karen is a distinguished Calgary artist and supporter of Sagesse; you may have seen her work featured in our HeART auction! See more of her work here: https://www.instagram.com/karenjacksonart
Fair market value: $575
14”x14”x2” original gemstone painting
Step into the magic of the natural world with this stunning original by Cherisse Mia, a celebrated Calgary-based mixed-media artist known for her vibrant, textured works infused with genuine gemstones, fossils, and Alberta’s own ammolite. Her art is a soulful tribute to nature’s resilience and beauty, blending abstract impressionism with organic materials to create immersive landscapes that shimmer with life.
This piece, generously donated by Cherisse, reflects her deep connection to the earth and her commitment to healing through creativity. A longtime supporter of Sagesse and the HeART event, Cherisse’s work not only transforms spaces—it uplifts communities.
See more of her work here: CherisseMiaFineArt | Large Abstract Gemstone and Fossil Art | Calgary, AB, Canada
Fair market value: $150
Preserve your most treasured memories or artwork with a custom framing package from It’s Worth Framing, Calgary’s trusted destination for quality framing and creative design. Whether it’s a cherished photo, a special keepsake, or a piece of art, their expert team will help you showcase it beautifully.
We’re proud to recognize It’s Worth Framing not only for their craftsmanship, but also for their generous support of Sagesse, including hosting our annual HeART art show.
Let your walls tell your story with a piece professionally framed by the team at It’s Worth Framing.
See their work here: https://www.itsworthframing.com/top-picks
Fair market value: $600
Restore your natural beauty with one syringe of Revanesse or Juvederm filler, expertly administered by Dr. Michael Massie at Coco Laser and Skin.
This treatment, valued at $600, is valid for one year and offers a subtle, refreshed look without appearing puffy or overdone.
As we age, volume loss can lead to sunken features, wrinkles, and diminished facial definition. Dermal fillers help reverse these signs by restoring volume and enhancing contours for a more youthful appearance. But results depend on more than just the product — they depend on the injector.
Dr. Massie is known for his keen artistic eye, attention to detail, and passion for aesthetics, making him a trusted expert in achieving natural, beautiful results. As the saying goes, “It’s not the filler, it’s the filler.”
Thank you to our longtime supporters at Coco for their amazing support!
Fair market value: $250
Get vacation-ready with a Hydrafacial treatment at Coco Laser & Skin, performed by a skilled aesthetician. This rejuvenating facial deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates, leaving your skin smooth, dewy and glowing with confidence — no makeup needed! Whether you're prepping for a getaway or just craving a radiant refresh, this treatment is the perfect pick-me-up.
Say goodbye to dull, tired skin and hello to effortless glow!
Thank you to our longtime supporters at Coco for their amazing support!
Fair market value: $219
Feel strong, empowered, and energized with one month of unlimited classes at Barre Belle! This dynamic fitness studio blends the best of barre and HIIT, offering high-intensity, music-driven workouts designed to make you sweat and push your limits.
Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, Barre Belle’s motivating instructors and supportive community will help you become your strongest self. Get ready to lift, pulse, and dance your way to a full-body transformation!
Fair market value: $660
Treat yourself or someone special to a premium beauty and grooming experience with this curated package from three of Calgary’s top style destinations: Butter Beauty Parlour, Hedkandi Salon, Johnny’s Barber & Shop
This package includes:
This package combines high-end products and services for a complete head-to-toe refresh, ideal for anyone who loves to look and feel their best.
Fair market value: $285
Pamper yourself with this premium hair care and styling package! Charlene, a talented stylist offering both mobile services and appointments at her home salon in SW Calgary, brings you the ultimate hair experience. She can visit your home anywhere in the city for your convenience.
This package includes:
Treat yourself or gift someone special this luxurious hair care and styling experience!
Kindly donated by Roll n’ Hair – “Your Hair… Your Place… or Mine”
Fair market value: $456
Step into a realm of elegance and indulgence with this exquisite fragrance collection, perfect for those who appreciate the art of scent.
From fresh florals to bold sophistication, this set offers a luxurious journey through some of the most iconic perfumes and pampering essentials:
This stunning collection has been generously donated by makeup artist Joanne Black, a cherished longtime supporter of Sagesse. Bid with heart and treat yourself—or someone special—to this sensory escape, all while supporting a meaningful cause.
Check out Joanne's work here: https://www.joannebmakeup.com/
Fair market value: $110
Travel in style with your furry companion! This chic and practical Pet Travel Set features the sophisticated Grey Herring-BONE pattern – a playful twist on a classic design.
Perfect for pet parents on the go, this set includes thoughtfully designed accessories to keep your pet comfortable and your travels organized. Whether you're heading to the park, the vet, or a weekend getaway, this set combines fashion and function in one adorable package.
Includes:
Why you'll love it:
Treat your four-legged friend (and yourself!) to a travel upgrade with this paws-itively perfect set!
Thank you to longtime Sagesse supporter Dee Pauletig for her kind donation!
Fair market value: $188
Elevate your everyday style with this stunning Diamond District Purse from Thirty-One Gifts, crafted in animal-friendly faux leather with a sleek Black Beauty Pebble finish. This high-end handbag blends fashion and function with thoughtful details and durable construction.
Features:
Whether you're heading to the office, out for dinner, or traveling in style, this purse delivers exceptional quality and timeless sophistication. A must-have for anyone who appreciates luxury with a purpose.
Thank you to longtime Sagesse supporter Dee Pauletig for her kind donation!
Fair market value: $143
Get ready to travel in style and comfort with this thoughtfully curated Weekender Travel Package from Thirty-One Gifts and Melaleuca – featuring the vibrant Island Nights patterned tote and a collection of must-have travel essentials!
Weekender Tote – Island Nights
Spacious, stylish, and built for adventure, this tote is your perfect getaway companion.
Travel Pouch Set
Stay organized on the go with this eco-conscious and washable duo:
Melaleuca Personal Care Travel Set
Pamper yourself wherever you roam with this premium Canadian-made care kit:
Thank you to longtime Sagesse supporter Dee Pauletig for her kind donation!
Fair market value: $110
Step into clarity, confidence and calm with two personalized virtual Oracle Card Readings from Juanita Ellingson, a compassionate and intuitive guide with over 30 years of experience.
Juanita’s readings are rooted in love, spiritual wisdom, and deep intuition, offering a safe and supportive space to explore your life’s questions. Whether you're seeking direction, healing, or a deeper connection to your inner truth, these sessions are designed to empower and uplift.
Each session includes:
Perfect for anyone looking to reconnect with their purpose or gain clarity on life’s path.
Find out more here: https://paperbell.me/coachingwithjuanita
Fair market value: $90
Sip, savour, and explore with this Deluxe Wine Tasting for Two at City & Country Winery, Calgary’s urban winery known for its bold flavours and artisanal craftsmanship. This experience includes:
Discover how premium wines are crafted while enjoying a relaxed and stylish atmosphere. Perfect for date night, a special celebration, or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary.
Fair market value: $140
Indulge in the elegance of Canadian winemaking with two bottles of Poplar Grove’s “Legacy” 2018, a premium red blend from the heart of the Okanagan Valley.
This deep purple wine opens with vibrant aromas of fig, black currant, and caramel, leading into a beautifully balanced palate of crème brûlée, sour cherry, raspberry and plum. Medium acidity and body frame a refined structure, finishing with a lingering bramble note.
Crafted with precision and passion, Legacy is a Bordeaux-inspired blend that showcases the suppleness and freshness unique to the Okanagan. Estate-grown varietals were hand-picked, meticulously sorted, and aged in 100% French oak barrels for 21 months, followed by two years of bottle aging to achieve its signature depth and finesse.
A true expression of Canadian terroir and craftsmanship, this exceptional wine was generously donated by Homes by Avi.
Fair market value $175
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate chocolate experience! This luxurious Lindt gift basket is overflowing with premium Swiss chocolates, including an assortment of Lindor truffles, rich dark chocolate bars, and decadent milk and white chocolate delights. Perfect for sharing (or savoring all to yourself), this basket is a true celebration of indulgence.
Thank you to Lindt Chocolates for the donation!
Fair market value: $140
Enjoy a taste of Italy with this elegant wine package featuring three exceptional selections from Pra’ Della Luna, crafted in the renowned Friuli region:
To complement your tasting experience, this package also includes a $50 gift card to Metrovino Fine Wines, Calgary’s destination for curated wine selections and expert advice.
A perfect pairing of international craftsmanship and local excellence.
Thank you to Metrovino for their kind support!
Fair market value: $100
Sip, savour, and celebrate with this fun and flavourful gift basket from Cold Garden Beverage Company, one of Calgary’s most beloved craft breweries.
Packed with a selection of their signature brews, a gift card and quirky surprises, this basket is perfect for beer lovers and local enthusiasts alike. A great way to enjoy the spirit of the community and cheers to good taste and good times!
Thank you to Cold Garden for their generosity. Go to https://coldgarden.ca/ to find out more. As Sagesse staff can tell you, their patio is as epic as their brews.
Fair market value: $280
Expand your DC collection!
DC - Superboy: The Comic Book - Series 3 (1990-91) - Based on the 1988-92 TV Series
Issues #1-21
Condition of Comics: Near Mint
Value: $90.00
DC - Flash Gordon - Series 3 (1988-89)
Issues #1-9 - Complete Set
Condition of Comics: Near Mint
Value: $50.00
Marvel - Doctor Who Series 1 (1984-86)
Issues #1-23 - Complete Set
Condition of Comics: Fine+ to Very Fine
Value: $140.00
Donated by Brahm Silverstone
Fair market value: $360
This Marvel package includes first printings and near-mint examples of three of Marvel's most popular heroes and anti-heroes:
Marvel Ghost Rider - Series 3 (1990-91)
Issues #1-12 (First Printings)
Condition of Comics: Near Mint
Value: $175.00
Marvel - The Amazing Spider-Man - Skating on Thin Ice - Mini Series (1990-92)
Issues #1-4 - Canadian Edition
Condition of Comics: Near Mint
Value: $60.00
Marvel - The Punisher War Journals - Series 1 (1988-90)
Issues #1-19
Condition of Comics: Near Mint
Value: $125.00
