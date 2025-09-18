Eat Play Love Auction

Fair market value: $500





Treat yourself to a magical getaway with one night's stay for two at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.





Nestled in the heart of Banff National Park, this world-renowned destination blends luxury, history, and breathtaking mountain scenery.





Whether you're seeking relaxation at the award-winning spa, adventure in the surrounding wilderness, or simply a romantic retreat, this experience offers the perfect blend of elegance and nature. Enjoy stunning views, impeccable service, and timeless charm in one of Canada’s most treasured landmarks.





Bid generously for your chance to experience the grandeur of the Banff Springs and support a meaningful cause while doing so.





Deep thanks to the Banff Springs Hotel for this donation.