Eat Play Love Auction

One Night Stay for Two at the Banff Springs
CA$250

Fair market value: $500


Treat yourself to a magical getaway with one night's stay for two at the iconic Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel.


Nestled in the heart of Banff National Park, this world-renowned destination blends luxury, history, and breathtaking mountain scenery.


Whether you're seeking relaxation at the award-winning spa, adventure in the surrounding wilderness, or simply a romantic retreat, this experience offers the perfect blend of elegance and nature. Enjoy stunning views, impeccable service, and timeless charm in one of Canada’s most treasured landmarks.


Bid generously for your chance to experience the grandeur of the Banff Springs and support a meaningful cause while doing so.


Deep thanks to the Banff Springs Hotel for this donation.

Fernie RV Resort Luxury 2-Night Getaway
CA$300

Fair market value: $625


Escape to the stunning mountain town of Fernie with this exclusive getaway at the Fernie RV Resort! Enjoy two nights in a brand-new Luxury RV, available anytime during the operating season.


Each luxury RV features:

  • Climate-controlled interiors
  • Full kitchens
  • Entertainment centers with smart TVs
  • Cozy fireplaces
  • Private bathrooms with showers

Linens and towels are provided for bedroom double occupancy. For added comfort, please bring bedding for tri-fold sofas or bunks, as well as extra towels if needed.

All RV sites include a fire ring and picnic table, perfect for relaxing under the stars.


Whether you're seeking adventure or tranquility, this Fernie escape offers the perfect blend of nature and comfort.


Find out more here: https://ferniervresort.com/luxury-rvs/


Thank you to Fernie RV for their generous support of Sagesse!

Sirocco Golf Experience for Two
CA$125

Fair Market Value: $250


Enjoy a round of golf at one of Alberta’s premier courses with this exclusive package from Sirocco Golf Club. This item includes:

  • One round of golf for two people
  • Power cart included
  • Valid Monday to Thursday, or Friday to Sunday after 12 p.m.

Nestled in the scenic foothills just south of Calgary, Sirocco offers a championship-caliber course with breathtaking views, challenging play, and exceptional service. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or just looking for a relaxing day on the greens, this experience promises a memorable outing.


Find out more here: https://sirocco.ca/


Thank you to Sirocco for their generous support of our work!

Calgary Folk Music Festival Friday Passes for Two
CA$80

Fair market value: $155


Experience the magic of live music under the summer sky with two Friday tickets to the 47th Annual Calgary Folk Music Festival, taking place July 23–26, 2026 at the beautiful Prince’s Island Park in downtown Calgary.


Celebrate a day of incredible performances from local and international artists in one of the city’s most scenic outdoor venues. These passes are valid only for the Friday of the Calgary Folk Music Festival and are non-transferable to other events or presentations.

Autographed Calgary Flames Fan Package
CA$60

Fair market value: $125


Score big with this exclusive Calgary Flames fan bundle! This package includes:

  • An autographed puck by #4 Rasmus Andersson, a standout defenseman known for his grit and leadership on the ice.
  • A signed hat by #7 Kevin Bahl, one of the newest additions to the Flames roster, bringing fresh energy and power to the team.
  • A stylish Calgary Flames shirt to show off your team pride in true fan fashion.

Whether you're a lifelong Flames supporter or a collector of NHL memorabilia, this package is a must-have.

$100 Gift Certificate to Native Tongues
CA$50

Fair market value: $100


Spice up your next night out with a $100 gift certificate to Native Tongues, one of Calgary’s most celebrated Mexican restaurants! With three vibrant locations in Victoria Park, Britannia, and University District, Native Tongues offers an unforgettable culinary experience inspired by the street markets of Mexico City.


Enjoy expertly crafted tacos, unique cocktails, and one of the city’s most extensive selections of tequila and mezcal — all served in a laid-back, lively atmosphere that’s perfect for gatherings and celebrations.


A true Calgary staple and multi-award-winning restaurant, Native Tongues is your go-to for bold flavours, warm hospitality, and authentic Mexican vibes.


Check them out here: https://www.nativetongues.ca/

Dinner & A Show: Come From Away + The Keg
CA$100

Fair market value: $212


Treat yourself to an inspiring evening with two tickets to Theatre Calgary’s production of Come From Away — the award-winning musical that celebrates compassion, community, and the power of human kindness. Enjoy this heartwarming story live on stage at one of Calgary’s premier theatre venues.


To complete your night out, this package also includes $50 in gift cards to The Keg, perfect for a delicious pre-show dinner or post-show celebration.


Whether you're a theatre lover or looking for a memorable date night, this experience promises great entertainment and exceptional dining.


Come From Away runs from May 26 - June 21, 2026.


Laughs & Flavour: Loose Moose Improv + Fuji Ramen & Sushi
CA$50

Fair market value: $138


Enjoy a night of spontaneous comedy and delicious cuisine with this exciting package! You’ll receive:

  • Two tickets to the Saturday night improv show at Loose Moose Theatre Company, Calgary’s legendary home for fast-paced, unscripted hilarity.
  • $100 in gift cards to Fuji Ramen and Sushi, where you can indulge in rich, flavorful ramen and expertly crafted sushi in a cozy, modern setting.

Perfect for a fun night out with friends or a unique date experience, this combo promises big laughs and bold flavours!

Dvořák's Slavonic Dances & Dinner at Minas Steakhouse
CA$75

Fair market value: $167


Immerse yourself in an evening of rich cultural expression and culinary delight! This package includes:

  • Two tickets to the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra’s performance of Slavonic Dances on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Jack Singer Concert Hall. Experience the vibrant rhythms and folk-inspired melodies of Dvořák’s beloved masterpiece, performed live by one of Canada’s leading orchestras.
  • A $50 gift card to Minas Brazilian Steakhouse, where you can enjoy a delicious selection of grilled meats, fresh salads, and authentic Brazilian flavors in a warm, inviting atmosphere.



Perfect for music lovers and foodies alike, this pairing promises a memorable night of artistry and indulgence.

Two Tickets to the Calgary Stampede Evening Show
CA$50

Fair market value: $250


Get ready for an unforgettable night at the 2026 Calgary Stampede Evening Show! This package includes two evening show tickets to one of the Stampede’s most thrilling performances.


Experience the excitement of the Rangeland Derby chuckwagon races, heart-pounding relay races, and the spectacular Grandstand Show, all capped off with a dazzling fireworks finale. Held at Stampede Park, this iconic event is a must-see celebration of Western heritage, entertainment, and high-energy fun.


Don’t miss your chance to be part of the magic at one of Calgary’s most beloved summer traditions!

Dinner & Show for Two at Stage West Calgary
CA$50

Fair market value: $190


Enjoy an unforgettable night out with two admissions to Stage West Calgary, valid for any evening performance from Sunday to Thursday, now through November 30, 2025.


This experience includes their famous buffet dinner and a live theatre performance — perfect for date night, a celebration, or just a fun evening out!


Generously donated by Stage West Calgary.

2 Tickets to Vertigo Theatre
CA$50

Fair market value: $148


Experience the Thrill of Live Theatre with Vertigo Theatre

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of mystery, drama, and exceptional storytelling with this voucher for two tickets to a performance in Vertigo Theatre’s acclaimed 2025/2026 BD&P Mystery Theatre Series.

This season’s lineup features gripping tales and masterful adaptations that will keep you on the edge of your seat:

  • Peril in the Alps
    Nov 15 – Dec 14, 2025
    By Steven Dietz, based on a story by Trevor Schmidt
  • Monstress
    Jan 17 – Feb 15, 2025
    Inspired by Agatha Christie’s “Poirot Investigates”
  • A Killing Snow
    Mar 14 – Apr 12, 2026
    By Paul Ciufo
  • The Verdict
    May 9 – Jun 7, 2026
    By Barry Reed, adapted for the stage by Margaret May Hobbs

Whether you're a longtime theatre lover or new to the stage, this is your chance to immerse yourself in captivating performances at one of Calgary’s premier cultural venues.

Voucher Details:

  • Valid for two tickets to one performance in the BD&P Mystery Theatre Series
  • Subject to availability; advance booking recommended


Family Adventure Package
CA$50

Fair market value: $196


Embark on an unforgettable journey through Alberta’s most exciting family destinations! This adventure-filled package includes:

  • Family Membership to The Hangar Flight Museum – enjoy unlimited visits for up to two adults and four children to discover the fascinating world of aviation history (Value: $80).
  • One-day Family Admission Pass to the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology – step into the prehistoric past with world-renowned dinosaur exhibits in Drumheller. Good for up to two adults and their children, maximum party size of eight people (Value: $50).
  • Two admission passes to TELUS Spark Science Centre – ignite curiosity and explore interactive exhibits in Calgary’s premier science hub (Value: $65.90, expires Dec. 31 2025).

Whether you're soaring through aviation history, digging into the age of dinosaurs, or sparking scientific wonder, this package promises fun and learning for the whole family!

Family Fun at Calaway Park
CA$100

Fair market value: $215


Get ready for thrills, laughs, and unforgettable memories with four day passes to Calaway Park, Western Canada’s largest outdoor family amusement park! Located just outside Calgary, Calaway Park offers a full day of fun with exciting rides, live entertainment, and attractions for all ages.


Perfect for a family outing or a group adventure, this package promises a day packed with smiles and excitement!


Miko Photography Family Photo Session + 11x14 Print
CA$160

Fair market value: $325


Capture the love, laughter, and connection of your family with a professional photography session from Miko Photography.


This package includes a full family photo session with award-winning photographer Jana Miko, plus one beautifully finished 11x14 print to display in your home.


Whether in studio or at your favorite outdoor location, Miko Photography specializes in portraits that reflect personality and relationships — a timeless keepsake for generations to come.


See Jana Miko's work here: https://mikophotography.com/

Miko Photography Newborn Photo Session + $100 prints
CA$140

Fair market value: $295


Celebrate your newest arrival with a newborn photography session from Miko Photography, Calgary’s trusted expert in infant portraiture. This package includes a full newborn session with Jana Miko, plus a $100 credit toward prints or portrait packages.


Let Miko Photography capture the wonder and beauty of your baby’s earliest days with images that will be treasured for a lifetime.


Checkout Jana's newborn photo gallery here: https://mikophotography.com/portraits/newborn-gallery/

Andrew Kiss Art & Storytime Collection
CA$50

Fair market value: $100


Celebrate the beauty of nature and storytelling with this thoughtfully curated collection featuring the work of acclaimed Canadian artist Andrew Kiss.


This package includes:

  • Andrew Kiss Puzzle – A beautifully detailed jigsaw puzzle showcasing one of Kiss’s signature nature scenes.
  • Two Illustrated Children’s BooksWhen We Go Camping and Cool Woods, both featuring captivating illustrations that bring the natural world to life for young readers.
  • Two Sets of Art Cards – Each set includes six high-quality cards featuring Kiss’s stunning wildlife and landscape artwork, perfect for framing, gifting, or correspondence.
  • Four Fridge Magnets – A charming set of magnets adorned with miniature versions of Kiss’s artwork, ideal for adding a touch of nature to your home or office.

Meet the Artist
Andrew Kiss is a talented artist known for his captivating blend of traditional and contemporary styles. With a passion for exploring the beauty of nature and human emotion, his work invites viewers to experience the world through his unique perspective. His dedication to his craft and innovative techniques make him a standout figure in the art community.


Special Thanks
We extend our heartfelt thanks to Andrew Kiss for generously donating this package and for his past support of our HeART Auction. To explore more of his breathtaking work, visit kissfineart.com.

"Unshackled Liberation" by Ari Moretz
CA$100

Fair market value: $500


Bold, emotional, and deeply symbolic, Unshackled Liberation is a striking original painting by Calgary-based artist Ari Moretz.


This 24"x36" acrylic piece represents the release from emotional confinement and speaks to healing, courage and the power of self-love.


The vibrant background bursts with reds, yellows, blues, and oranges, echoing the energy of transformation and resilience. Created from Ari’s personal journey of leaving abuse and reclaiming freedom, this artwork is a testament to strength, healing and the beauty of becoming whole.


From the artist:


"In 2017, I left my abuser. I broke free from the grip of a trauma bond and began a new life. The sense of liberation came quickly—but so did the guilt. I questioned whether I was making the right choice, trading the familiarity of a controlled life for the vast unknown of freedom. There was fear, yes—but also freedom in the wake of my escape.


"By 2018, I made a promise to myself: to truly live. I reached out for support at Sagesse, started therapy, and enrolled in a university program. Little by little, session by session, I began to heal—freeing my mind and heart with every group meeting and with every therapist I met, until I found the one who truly understood me.


"Freedom didn’t come all at once—it took time. And even now, Complex PTSD sometimes pulls me back into the past. But today, I am free to create, to think for myself, and—most importantly—to love myself fully and wholeheartedly."


"Veins of Silence" by Jefferson Kaine
CA$150

Fair market value: $300


10"x20" mixed media original


This work explores the layering of time and memory, where surfaces erode but also preserve traces of what came before. The red verticals cut through the muted field like wounds or truths surfacing, interrupting silence with presence. It is both a landscape of the earth and a map of the inner body, speaking to resilience and rupture coexisting within the same surface. - Jefferson Kaine


This powerful piece by Calgary artist Jefferson Kaine is more than just visual art, it’s a tactile expression of resilience, transformation, and creativity in the face of adversity. Diagnosed with a degenerative eye disease in 2009, Jefferson began painting as a way to embrace the unknown and reclaim his voice. With one eye lost and the other slowly fading, his work reflects the emotional depth and contrast of his lived experience.


Painting flat on a table using rollers, household tools, and mixed media, Jefferson creates textured, emotionally charged pieces that invite touch as much as sight. His journey “Into the Dark” is a testament to courage, vulnerability, and the healing power of art.


Add this unique and deeply personal artwork to your collection and become part of Jefferson’s inspiring story.


Thanks to Jefferson for his ongoing support of Sagesse. You can meet the artist and paint with him at Eat Play Love 2025!

See more of his work here : Jefferson Kaine - Abstract Art

"Tangle of Petals" by Karen Jackson
CA$200

Fair market value: $500


11"x14" oil original


"In this piece, I explored the wild, unpolished beauty of daisies as they exist in their natural, chaotic rhythm—layering thick textures and bold strokes to evoke movement, light, and resilience. Rather than aiming for botanical precision, I focused on emotional honesty—how these flowers feel when encountered in a quiet field, full of light and life. The impasto technique gave me the freedom to sculpt rather than paint, allowing each daisy to emerge with its own energy and voice. This work celebrates imperfection, growth, and the gentle disorder of the natural world." - Karen Jackson


Karen is a distinguished Calgary artist and supporter of Sagesse; you may have seen her work featured in our HeART auction! See more of her work here: https://www.instagram.com/karenjacksonart

"Angel Aura" by Cherisse Mia
CA$100

Fair market value: $575


14”x14”x2” original gemstone painting


Step into the magic of the natural world with this stunning original by Cherisse Mia, a celebrated Calgary-based mixed-media artist known for her vibrant, textured works infused with genuine gemstones, fossils, and Alberta’s own ammolite. Her art is a soulful tribute to nature’s resilience and beauty, blending abstract impressionism with organic materials to create immersive landscapes that shimmer with life.

This piece, generously donated by Cherisse, reflects her deep connection to the earth and her commitment to healing through creativity. A longtime supporter of Sagesse and the HeART event, Cherisse’s work not only transforms spaces—it uplifts communities.

See more of her work here: CherisseMiaFineArt | Large Abstract Gemstone and Fossil Art | Calgary, AB, Canada

$150 in Custom Framing from It’s Worth Framing
CA$75

Fair market value: $150


Preserve your most treasured memories or artwork with a custom framing package from It’s Worth Framing, Calgary’s trusted destination for quality framing and creative design. Whether it’s a cherished photo, a special keepsake, or a piece of art, their expert team will help you showcase it beautifully.


We’re proud to recognize It’s Worth Framing not only for their craftsmanship, but also for their generous support of Sagesse, including hosting our annual HeART art show.


Let your walls tell your story with a piece professionally framed by the team at It’s Worth Framing.


See their work here: https://www.itsworthframing.com/top-picks

Dermal Filler Treatment with Dr. Michael Massie
CA$200

Fair market value: $600


Restore your natural beauty with one syringe of Revanesse or Juvederm filler, expertly administered by Dr. Michael Massie at Coco Laser and Skin.


This treatment, valued at $600, is valid for one year and offers a subtle, refreshed look without appearing puffy or overdone.


As we age, volume loss can lead to sunken features, wrinkles, and diminished facial definition. Dermal fillers help reverse these signs by restoring volume and enhancing contours for a more youthful appearance. But results depend on more than just the product — they depend on the injector.


Dr. Massie is known for his keen artistic eye, attention to detail, and passion for aesthetics, making him a trusted expert in achieving natural, beautiful results. As the saying goes, “It’s not the filler, it’s the filler.”


Thank you to our longtime supporters at Coco for their amazing support!

Hydrafacial at Coco Laser & Skin
CA$100

Fair market value: $250


Get vacation-ready with a Hydrafacial treatment at Coco Laser & Skin, performed by a skilled aesthetician. This rejuvenating facial deeply cleanses, exfoliates, and hydrates, leaving your skin smooth, dewy and glowing with confidence — no makeup needed! Whether you're prepping for a getaway or just craving a radiant refresh, this treatment is the perfect pick-me-up.


Say goodbye to dull, tired skin and hello to effortless glow!


Thank you to our longtime supporters at Coco for their amazing support!

One Month Unlimited at Barre Belle
CA$100

Fair market value: $219


Feel strong, empowered, and energized with one month of unlimited classes at Barre Belle! This dynamic fitness studio blends the best of barre and HIIT, offering high-intensity, music-driven workouts designed to make you sweat and push your limits.


Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned fitness enthusiast, Barre Belle’s motivating instructors and supportive community will help you become your strongest self. Get ready to lift, pulse, and dance your way to a full-body transformation!

Luxury Beauty & Grooming Package
CA$100

Fair market value: $660


Treat yourself or someone special to a premium beauty and grooming experience with this curated package from three of Calgary’s top style destinations: Butter Beauty Parlour, Hedkandi Salon, Johnny’s Barber & Shop


This package includes:

  • A $100 gift certificate valid at Butter Beauty Parlour, Hedkandi Salon, or Johnny’s Barber & Shop – perfect for hair, grooming, or beauty services.
  • $500 off a medical aesthetics package (valued at $1,800) at Butter Beauty Parlour, offering advanced treatments to refresh and rejuvenate your skin.
  • A 156g Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray – a cult-favorite styling product that protects your hair from frizz and flyaways.
  • A 2 ml Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum – a luxurious fragrance with notes of Calabrian bergamot, white butterfly jasmine, and sandalwood.
  • A 12 ml Oribe Featherbalm Weightless Styler – perfect for soft hold and touchable texture without weighing hair down.

This package combines high-end products and services for a complete head-to-toe refresh, ideal for anyone who loves to look and feel their best.

Luxury Hair Care & Style Experience From Roll n' Hair
CA$100

Fair market value: $285


Pamper yourself with this premium hair care and styling package! Charlene, a talented stylist offering both mobile services and appointments at her home salon in SW Calgary, brings you the ultimate hair experience. She can visit your home anywhere in the city for your convenience.


This package includes:

  • Kevin Murphy Professional Hair Care Set
    Hydrate-Me Wash & Rinse, Leave-In Treatment, Styling Spray, and Heat Defense - Perfect for nourishing and protecting your hair with salon-quality products.
  • Gift Certificate for a Women’s Haircut
    Enjoy a personalized cut from Charlene in the comfort of your home or at her cozy salon.

Treat yourself or gift someone special this luxurious hair care and styling experience!


Kindly donated by Roll n’ Hair – “Your Hair… Your Place… or Mine”


World of Fragrance
CA$100

Fair market value: $456


Step into a realm of elegance and indulgence with this exquisite fragrance collection, perfect for those who appreciate the art of scent.


From fresh florals to bold sophistication, this set offers a luxurious journey through some of the most iconic perfumes and pampering essentials:

  • Versace Bright Crystal Minis – A radiant trio featuring perfumed shower gel, body lotion, and perfume, all infused with the luminous charm of Bright Crystal.
  • Lancôme "La Vie Est Belle" Perfume – A celebration of joy and femininity, with warm, floral notes that linger beautifully.
  • Maison Margiela "Replica Flower Market" Perfume – A delicate bouquet that evokes the serenity and romance of a morning stroll through a Parisian flower market.
  • Versace Man Eau Fraîche Perfumed Shower Gel – Crisp and aquatic, this shower gel brings a refreshing touch of luxury to your daily routine.
  • YSL Libre 10ml Travel Spray – Bold yet refined, this travel-sized fragrance blends lavender and orange blossom with a sensual musk finish.

This stunning collection has been generously donated by makeup artist Joanne Black, a cherished longtime supporter of Sagesse. Bid with heart and treat yourself—or someone special—to this sensory escape, all while supporting a meaningful cause.


Check out Joanne's work here: https://www.joannebmakeup.com/

Thirty One Gift Pet Travel Set
CA$40

Fair market value: $110


Travel in style with your furry companion! This chic and practical Pet Travel Set features the sophisticated Grey Herring-BONE pattern – a playful twist on a classic design.


Perfect for pet parents on the go, this set includes thoughtfully designed accessories to keep your pet comfortable and your travels organized. Whether you're heading to the park, the vet, or a weekend getaway, this set combines fashion and function in one adorable package.


Includes:

  • Large (12"x14.5"x6.5") thermal carrying tote with a comfortable extendable crossbody strap, front zip pocket and mesh other side pouches for whatever you need to bring along. Stylish and durable pet travel tote
  • Collapsible dry food storage bag with easy cinch closure.
  • Coordinating food and water containers with cinch closures. The water bowl has the blue leak-lock liner. Fill it, empty it, wipe it dry, fold and go!

Why you'll love it:

  • Neutral, modern design suits any style
  • High-quality recycled materials built to last
  • Makes a perfect gift for pet lovers

Treat your four-legged friend (and yourself!) to a travel upgrade with this paws-itively perfect set!


Thank you to longtime Sagesse supporter Dee Pauletig for her kind donation!


Thirty-One Gifts Diamond District Purse
CA$60

Fair market value: $188


Elevate your everyday style with this stunning Diamond District Purse from Thirty-One Gifts, crafted in animal-friendly faux leather with a sleek Black Beauty Pebble finish. This high-end handbag blends fashion and function with thoughtful details and durable construction.


Features:

  • Elegant double handles for classic carry
  • Detachable wide shoulder strap with heavy-duty hardware for versatile wear
  • Exterior phone pocket for quick access
  • Flat front pocket with flap closure for added organization
  • Secure top zip closure with premium hardware
  • Spacious interior with two open pockets and one large zippered pocket

Whether you're heading to the office, out for dinner, or traveling in style, this purse delivers exceptional quality and timeless sophistication. A must-have for anyone who appreciates luxury with a purpose.


Thank you to longtime Sagesse supporter Dee Pauletig for her kind donation!

"Away for the Weekender" Tote + Travel Package
CA$40

Fair market value: $143


Get ready to travel in style and comfort with this thoughtfully curated Weekender Travel Package from Thirty-One Gifts and Melaleuca – featuring the vibrant Island Nights patterned tote and a collection of must-have travel essentials!


Weekender Tote – Island Nights

Spacious, stylish, and built for adventure, this tote is your perfect getaway companion.

  • Dimensions: 15” H x 17.75” L x 8” W (6” wide base, narrows at the top for easy carrying)
  • Top zip closure for secure packing
  • One exterior and one interior zippered pocket
  • Double shoulder straps + detachable, adjustable crossbody strap
  • Durable, lightweight, and ready for the road

Travel Pouch Set

Stay organized on the go with this eco-conscious and washable duo:

  • One heavy-duty clear PVC pouch – perfect for toiletries or TSA checks
  • One smaller floral pouch – made from recycled materials, ideal for makeup or accessories

Melaleuca Personal Care Travel Set

Pamper yourself wherever you roam with this premium Canadian-made care kit:

  • Travel-size shampoo & conditioner (Olive Fruit & Almond)
  • Sunshades lip balm with SPF
  • Renew body lotion
  • Exfoliating loofah & scrubbing glove set

Thank you to longtime Sagesse supporter Dee Pauletig for her kind donation!

Two Virtual Oracle Card Readings with Juanita
CA$50

Fair market value: $110


Step into clarity, confidence and calm with two personalized virtual Oracle Card Readings from Juanita Ellingson, a compassionate and intuitive guide with over 30 years of experience.


Juanita’s readings are rooted in love, spiritual wisdom, and deep intuition, offering a safe and supportive space to explore your life’s questions. Whether you're seeking direction, healing, or a deeper connection to your inner truth, these sessions are designed to empower and uplift.


Each session includes:

  • A one-on-one Oracle Card Reading tailored to your unique journey
  • Insightful guidance to help you navigate life’s transitions
  • A heart-centered approach that promotes peace of mind and personal growth

Perfect for anyone looking to reconnect with their purpose or gain clarity on life’s path.


Find out more here: https://paperbell.me/coachingwithjuanita

Deluxe Wine Tasting Experience for Two
CA$40

Fair market value: $90


Sip, savour, and explore with this Deluxe Wine Tasting for Two at City & Country Winery, Calgary’s urban winery known for its bold flavours and artisanal craftsmanship. This experience includes:

  • A curated wine tasting for two
  • A delicious charcuterie pairing
  • A behind-the-scenes winemaking tour

Discover how premium wines are crafted while enjoying a relaxed and stylish atmosphere. Perfect for date night, a special celebration, or simply treating yourself to something extraordinary.

Poplar Grove Okanagan Red Wine Duo
CA$70

Fair market value: $140


Indulge in the elegance of Canadian winemaking with two bottles of Poplar Grove’s “Legacy” 2018, a premium red blend from the heart of the Okanagan Valley.


This deep purple wine opens with vibrant aromas of fig, black currant, and caramel, leading into a beautifully balanced palate of crème brûlée, sour cherry, raspberry and plum. Medium acidity and body frame a refined structure, finishing with a lingering bramble note.


Crafted with precision and passion, Legacy is a Bordeaux-inspired blend that showcases the suppleness and freshness unique to the Okanagan. Estate-grown varietals were hand-picked, meticulously sorted, and aged in 100% French oak barrels for 21 months, followed by two years of bottle aging to achieve its signature depth and finesse.


A true expression of Canadian terroir and craftsmanship, this exceptional wine was generously donated by Homes by Avi.

Lindt Chocolate Indulgence Basket
CA$50

Fair market value $175


Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate chocolate experience! This luxurious Lindt gift basket is overflowing with premium Swiss chocolates, including an assortment of Lindor truffles, rich dark chocolate bars, and decadent milk and white chocolate delights. Perfect for sharing (or savoring all to yourself), this basket is a true celebration of indulgence.


Thank you to Lindt Chocolates for the donation!

Wine Trio + Metrovino Gift Card
CA$70

Fair market value: $140


Enjoy a taste of Italy with this elegant wine package featuring three exceptional selections from Pra’ Della Luna, crafted in the renowned Friuli region:

  • Chardonnay Friuli – A crisp, mineral-driven white with bright citrus notes and refined structure.
  • Brut Prosecco Rosé – A vibrant sparkling rosé with delicate bubbles and fresh berry aromas, perfect for celebrations.
  • Sauvignon – Aromatic and refreshing, with hints of herbs and tropical fruit, showcasing the purity of Friuli terroir.

To complement your tasting experience, this package also includes a $50 gift card to Metrovino Fine Wines, Calgary’s destination for curated wine selections and expert advice.


A perfect pairing of international craftsmanship and local excellence.


Thank you to Metrovino for their kind support!


Cold Garden Gift Basket
CA$50

Fair market value: $100


Sip, savour, and celebrate with this fun and flavourful gift basket from Cold Garden Beverage Company, one of Calgary’s most beloved craft breweries.


Packed with a selection of their signature brews, a gift card and quirky surprises, this basket is perfect for beer lovers and local enthusiasts alike. A great way to enjoy the spirit of the community and cheers to good taste and good times!

Thank you to Cold Garden for their generosity. Go to https://coldgarden.ca/ to find out more. As Sagesse staff can tell you, their patio is as epic as their brews.

DC's Superboy, Flash Gordon & Doctor Who
CA$100

Fair market value: $280


Expand your DC collection!


DC - Superboy: The Comic Book - Series 3 (1990-91) - Based on the 1988-92 TV Series

Issues #1-21

Condition of Comics: Near Mint

Value: $90.00

 

DC - Flash Gordon - Series 3 (1988-89)

Issues #1-9 - Complete Set

Condition of Comics: Near Mint

Value: $50.00

 

Marvel - Doctor Who Series 1 (1984-86)

Issues #1-23 - Complete Set

Condition of Comics: Fine+ to Very Fine

Value: $140.00


Donated by Brahm Silverstone

Marvel's Ghost Rider, The Amazing Spider-Man and Punisher
CA$100

Fair market value: $360



This Marvel package includes first printings and near-mint examples of three of Marvel's most popular heroes and anti-heroes:

 

Marvel Ghost Rider - Series 3 (1990-91)

 Issues #1-12 (First Printings)

Condition of Comics: Near Mint

Value: $175.00


Marvel - The Amazing Spider-Man - Skating on Thin Ice - Mini Series (1990-92) 

Issues #1-4 - Canadian Edition

Condition of Comics: Near Mint

Value: $60.00


Marvel - The Punisher War Journals - Series 1 (1988-90)

 Issues #1-19

Condition of Comics: Near Mint

Value: $125.00

