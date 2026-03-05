ESG Spring Showcase 2026

About this event
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch our matinee performance starting at 1:15pm in the ESG gymnasium. Doors will open at 12:30pm. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch all performances at the evening production of our Spring Showcase. Doors will open 15-minutes prior to each listed showtime. This digital e-ticket will also give you access to the matinee performance. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch the grade 1 performance at 5:00pm in the ESG gymnasium. Doors will open 15-minutes prior to the listed start time. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch the grade 2 performance at 5:30pm in the ESG gymnasium. Doors will open 15-minutes prior to the listed start time. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch the grade 3 performance at 6:00pm in the ESG gymnasium. Doors will open 15-minutes prior to the listed start time. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch the grade 4 performance at 6:30pm in the ESG gymnasium. Doors will open 15-minutes prior to the listed start time. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
Purchase this digital e-ticket to watch the grade 5 performance at 7:00pm in the ESG gymnasium. Doors will open 15-minutes prior to the listed start time. ⚠️ After you make your purchase, you will receive an e-ticket via email. Please present the QR code at the door upon entry into the venue.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!