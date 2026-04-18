Bangladeshi Students' Association at the University of Saskatchewan (BSAUS)

Hosted by

Bangladeshi Students' Association at the University of Saskatchewan (BSAUS)

About this event

ESHO KHELI (Indoor Game 2026) by BSAUS

28 Campus Dr

Saskatoon, SK S7N 5A6, Canada (Education Lounge)

General Admission
$1

Full entry to the games and events:

Food & Refreshments Policy

To keep our players fueled and ready for competition, we have specific windows for complimentary food service:

  • Complimentary Snack Boxes: These will be provided to all registered participants starting from the event kickoff until April 24th at 7:00 PM.
  • The Cutoff: To avail of the free snack box, players must be present and checked in before the 7:00 PM deadline.
  • Late Arrivals & Extra Cravings: After 7:00 PM, the complimentary service will conclude. From that point forward, food booths will be open for participants and spectators to purchase a variety of meals and snacks.
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