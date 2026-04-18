ESHO KHELI (Indoor Game 2026) by BSAUS

Full entry to the games and events:



To keep our players fueled and ready for competition, we have specific windows for complimentary food service:

Complimentary Snack Boxes: These will be provided to all registered participants starting from the event kickoff until April 24th at 7:00 PM .

The Cutoff: To avail of the free snack box, players must be present and checked in before the 7:00 PM deadline.