Espace vente fundraising (TT RR)

Make a strong impression with a larger vendor space for the full weekend. Great for brands, makers, or artists. Includes 2 weekend passes.
Penalty Box Sponsorship
$150
Associate your brand with one of the most high-energy moments of the game! Your logo will be displayed at the penalty box and your business will be announced over the mic during games. Includes 1 weekend pass.
Jam Line Sponsorship
$120
Be at the heart of the action! Your brand will be associated with the jam line and mentioned over the mic throughout the event. Includes 1 weekend pass.
Broadcast Ad
$100
Boost your visibility during our live broadcast! – $100: A 15–30 second ad played during intermissions.
Broadcast Ad
$250
Boost your visibility during our live broadcast! – $250: Main broadcast sponsor with frequent mentions throughout the stream.
Foodtruck
$200
Add a donation for MTLRDL Inc
$
