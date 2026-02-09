Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

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Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

About this event

Espace VIP | Fierté de Québec 2026

Place D'Youville

Rue Saint-Jean, Québec, QC G1R 6E2, Canada

Add a donation for Alliance Arc-en-ciel de Québec

$

Regular VIP Experience - $50 + tx
$57.49
Ticket price $50 GST $2.50 QST $4.99 | Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 2 free drinks
Enhanced VIP Experience - $75 + tx
$86.23
Ticket price $75 GST $3.75 QST $7.48 | Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 3 free drinks | Free entry without queuing at the Drague Cabaret Club for the after Pride evening (value between $20 and $25)

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