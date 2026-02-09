Espace VIP | Fierté de Québec 2026

Ticket price $50
GST $2.50
QST $4.99
| Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 2 free drinks
Ticket price $50
GST $2.50
QST $4.99
| Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 2 free drinks
Enhanced VIP Experience - $75 + tx
$86.23
Ticket price $75
GST $3.75
QST $7.48
| Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 3 free drinks | Free entry without queuing at the Drague Cabaret Club for the after Pride evening (value between $20 and $25)
Ticket price $75
GST $3.75
QST $7.48
| Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 3 free drinks | Free entry without queuing at the Drague Cabaret Club for the after Pride evening (value between $20 and $25)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!