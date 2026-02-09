Espace VIP | Fierté de Québec 2026

Ticket price $75 GST $3.75 QST $7.48 | Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 3 free drinks | Free entry without queuing at the Drague Cabaret Club for the after Pride evening (value between $20 and $25)

Ticket price $75 GST $3.75 QST $7.48 | Enjoy exclusive access to the VIP Area of Youville Square from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM | Benefit from an exceptional view of the TD stage | Taste bites provided by local restaurateurs | Enjoy a private bar with reduced waiting | Receive 3 free drinks | Free entry without queuing at the Drague Cabaret Club for the after Pride evening (value between $20 and $25)

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