Nigra Iuventa

Nigra Iuventa

Établir des lieux culturels connectés dédiés aux créations et cultures africaines, caribéennes et diasporiques (Martinique/Guyane)

6282 Rue St-Hubert

Montréal, QC H2S 2M2, Canada

Free
This ticket provides access to the conversation between Zohra Opoku and Mallory Lowe Mpoka, presented as part of the RAN Symposium at the MBAM. The number of seats is limited to encourage a privileged exchange between the speakers and the audience.
