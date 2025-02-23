Éva Circé-Côté HSA Membership - October 1, 2025 - September 30, 2026

Membership Privileges:

✓ Liability insurance coverage while participating in sanctioned Home & School Association activities (each H&S Association is required to pay an annual Association Insurance Fee)

✓ Voting privileges at Home & School Association meetings (budget & financials, minutes, bylaws, executive elections, resolutions at the provincial level, other motions as brought forth)

✓ Provides the association with more votes at the OFHSA Annual Meeting

✓ Privilege of attending the OFHSA Conference & Annual Meeting (workshops, networking,

recognition, fundraising info and free samples), meals and accommodations for voting delegates may be paid in whole or in part by the Home & School Association and should be included in the budget approved by the membership

✓ Privilege of attending OFHSA Leadership session

✓ Receive minutes of Home & School Association meetings

✓ A collective voice of members at the local, provincial and national levels

✓ Eligible for the Volunteer Skills Portfolio (VSP) to earn the Ada Courtice Certificate of Leadership and Learning