Éva Circé-Côté HSA's Shop

Show your school spirit in style with the Éva Circé-Côté School Croc Jibbitz! This custom charm is a fun and meaningful way to display pride and connection to our school community.
Perfect for students, staff, and families alike, this durable and vibrant Jibbitz easily snaps into your Crocs—adding a personal touch that celebrates school pride wherever you go.
Why buy one?
- Show your school spirit in a fun, everyday way.
- Support your school community—proceeds help fund Home & School initiatives.
- Makes a great keepsake or gift for students and staff.
Step into school pride—one charm at a time!
Show your school spirit in style with the Éva Circé-Côté School Croc Jibbitz! This custom charm is a fun and meaningful way to display pride and connection to our school community.
Perfect for students, staff, and families alike, this durable and vibrant Jibbitz easily snaps into your Crocs—adding a personal touch that celebrates school pride wherever you go.
Why buy one?
- Show your school spirit in a fun, everyday way.
- Support your school community—proceeds help fund Home & School initiatives.
- Makes a great keepsake or gift for students and staff.
Step into school pride—one charm at a time!