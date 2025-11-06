Éva Circé-Côté HSA's Shop

Show your school spirit in style with the Éva Circé-Côté School Croc Jibbitz! This custom charm is a fun and meaningful way to display pride and connection to our school community.

Perfect for students, staff, and families alike, this durable and vibrant Jibbitz easily snaps into your Crocs—adding a personal touch that celebrates school pride wherever you go.

Why buy one?

Show your school spirit in a fun, everyday way.

Support your school community —proceeds help fund Home & School initiatives.

Makes a great keepsake or gift for students and staff.

Step into school pride—one charm at a time!