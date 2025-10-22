Éva Circé-Côté January Hot Lunch & Milk

A carton of chocolate milk will be delivered to your student daily at first nutrition break. The cost is $1.25 per carton, with 19 school days in the month of January.
A carton of white milk will be delivered to your student daily at first nutrition break. The cost is $1.25 per carton, with 19 school days in the month of January.
This slice is 1/4 of a medium Domino's pizza individually boxed.
In order to purchase 2 servings for your student, please enter their details twice.
This slice is 1/4 of a medium Domino's pizza individually boxed.
This order is for a small Gluten Free Pepperoni pizza from Domino's. This must be purchased as a whole item, and cannot be sold per slice.
This order is for 2 hot dogs and an individual sized bag of Lays Classic chips. Ketchup & Mustard will be available.
This order is for 2 hot dogs (Gluten Free buns and dogs) and an individual sized bag of Lays Classic chips. Ketchup & Mustard will be available.
This order is for 2 Vegan hot dogs with regular buns and an individual sized bag of Lays Classic chips. Ketchup & Mustard will be available.
A serving of hot and fresh Alfredo Pasta prepared by Domino's.
A serving of hot and fresh Marinara Pasta prepared by Domino's.
A serving of hot and fresh Plain Pasta prepared by Domino's.
