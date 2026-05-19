Éva Circé-Côté HSA

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Éva Circé-Côté HSA

About this shop

Éva Circé-Côté June Pizza

June 10- Cheese Pizza Slice item
June 10- Cheese Pizza Slice
$3.75

This slice is 1/4 of a medium Domino's pizza individually boxed.


In order to purchase 2 servings for your student, please enter their details twice.

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June 10- Pepperoni Pizza Slice item
June 10- Pepperoni Pizza Slice
$3.75

This slice is 1/4 of a medium Domino's pizza individually boxed.


In order to purchase 2 servings for your student, please enter their details twice.

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June 10- Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza item
June 10- Gluten Free Pepperoni Pizza
$9

This order is for a small Gluten Free Pepperoni pizza from Domino's. This must be purchased as a whole item, and cannot be sold per slice.

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Healthy Snack Program Donation item
Healthy Snack Program Donation
Free

ECC provides daily snack options to all students. We have experienced funding cuts to this program, and would greatly appreciate any donation you are comfortable with.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!