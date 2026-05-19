Éva Circé-Côté June Pizza

Offered by
About this shop
This slice is 1/4 of a medium Domino's pizza individually boxed.
In order to purchase 2 servings for your student, please enter their details twice.
This slice is 1/4 of a medium Domino's pizza individually boxed.
In order to purchase 2 servings for your student, please enter their details twice.
This order is for a small Gluten Free Pepperoni pizza from Domino's. This must be purchased as a whole item, and cannot be sold per slice.
ECC provides daily snack options to all students. We have experienced funding cuts to this program, and would greatly appreciate any donation you are comfortable with.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!