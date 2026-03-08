Evans Lake Bonus Auction

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Starting bid
1 month karate & kobudo lessons for ages 12+.
Develop fitness, confidence, and peace of mind through consistent karate training. Our dojo is a supportive community where members benefit from individual instruction in a safe and inclusive environment.
Value: $100
Starting bid
1 month karate & kobudo lessons for ages 12+.
Develop fitness, confidence, and peace of mind through consistent karate training. Our dojo is a supportive community where members benefit from individual instruction in a safe and inclusive environment.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Details:
This package includes three 45-minute private coaching sessions designed to support clarity, confidence, and meaningful progress.
If you are:
Starting a new business
Growing something you care deeply about
Navigating leadership or career decisions
Balancing ambition with family life
Or simply feeling ready for your next chapter
Here is What You’ll Gain:
Clear next steps and focused priorities
Strategic thinking space without interruption
Supportive accountability
Honest reflection and thoughtful challenge
A grounded, non-judgmental sounding board
Many thanks to Courtney Morrice and her company Clarifying Moments for this generous donation.
Visit clarifyingmoments.com to learn more.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 month membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu Academy
Step onto the mat and discover a welcoming space for Kids, youth and adults. Whether you’re seeking after-school energy, a new challenge, or a supportive group, you’ll find it here at Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu. Build confidence, make friends, and grow with every class.
Many thanks to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu for their support.
Value: $170
Starting bid
Enjoy a 1 month membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu Academy + Children's Gi
Step onto the mat and discover a welcoming space for Kids, youth and adults. Whether you’re seeking after-school energy, a new challenge, or a supportive group, you’ll find it here at Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu. Build confidence, make friends, and grow with every class.
Many thanks to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu for their support.
Value: $170
Starting bid
Complimentary Starter Package includes:
Valid until April 6, 2026
(If you wish to have this item before the end of auction, you can buy it now for $150. Please contact [email protected])
Value: $300
Starting bid
Complimentary Starter Package includes:
Valid until April 6, 2026
(If you wish to have this item before the end of auction, you can buy it now for $150. Please contact [email protected])
Value: $300
Starting bid
Professionally framed, original pastel painting by Laura Helen Sportack
Dimensions: 48cm by 40cm
Laura Helen Sportack is a Vancouver artist who has displayed and sold paintings in The Granville Island Federation Gallery, North Van Arts, and the Regent College Lookout Gallery. She has studied Fine Arts at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and The Vancouver Art Academy with Paul Chizik and Michael Britton. Laura ‘s paintings are primarily done with Oil Paint, but she also enjoys Watercolour and Pencil Drawing.
Thanks to Laura Helen Sportack for this generous donation, and to Diedre R. Sportack for facilitating it!
Starting bid
Professionally framed, original pastel painting by Laura Helen Sportack
Dimensions: 48cm by 40cm
Laura Helen Sportack is a Vancouver artist who has displayed and sold paintings in The Granville Island Federation Gallery, North Van Arts, and the Regent College Lookout Gallery. She has studied Fine Arts at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and The Vancouver Art Academy with Paul Chizik and Michael Britton. Laura ‘s paintings are primarily done with Oil Paint, but she also enjoys Watercolour and Pencil Drawing.
Thanks to Laura Helen Sportack for this generous donation, and to Diedre R. Sportack for facilitating it!
Starting bid
Based in Nova Scotia, it's a clean skincare brand that uses science and a ton of clinical research to create products for sensitive skin. Their products cater to super-sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.
Items are:
Value: $380
Starting bid
Wine, Beer & Spirits Store
Huge selection of local craft beers & wine, well known liquor brands, popular coolers & ciders
📍2733 Commercial Dr, Van
Starting bid
Wine, Beer & Spirits Store
Huge selection of local craft beers & wine, well known liquor brands, popular coolers & ciders
📍2733 Commercial Dr, Van
Starting bid
M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look.
No appointment necessary!
Services included:
Conveniently located at 1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.
Value: $36
Starting bid
M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look.
No appointment necessary!
Services included:
Conveniently located at 1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.
Value: $72
Starting bid
M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look.
No appointment necessary!
Services included:
Conveniently located at 1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.
Value: $72
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!