Evans Lake Bonus Auction

M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look.



No appointment necessary!



Services included:



Interior Wash and Vacuum: Have your interior look its finest with a careful hand wash and vacuum.

Exterior Wash: Our hand wash makes your car look great – even those hard to reach spots that automated car washes can’t reach.

Conveniently located at 1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.





Value: $72