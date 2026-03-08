Laura Secord PAC
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Laura Secord PAC

About this event

Sales closed

Evans Lake Bonus Auction

Pick-up location

2500 Lakewood Dr, Vancouver, BC V5N 4V1, Canada

Little Mountain Traditional Marshall Arts item
Little Mountain Traditional Marshall Arts
$35

Starting bid

1 month karate & kobudo lessons for ages 12+.


Develop fitness, confidence, and peace of mind through consistent karate training. Our dojo is a supportive community where members benefit from individual instruction in a safe and inclusive environment.


Value: $100

Little Mountain Traditional Marshall Arts item
Little Mountain Traditional Marshall Arts
$35

Starting bid

1 month karate & kobudo lessons for ages 12+.


Develop fitness, confidence, and peace of mind through consistent karate training. Our dojo is a supportive community where members benefit from individual instruction in a safe and inclusive environment.


Value: $100

Package of 3 x 45minute Coaching Sessions item
Package of 3 x 45minute Coaching Sessions
$100

Starting bid

Details:

  • Three (3) 45-minute virtual sessions
  • To be scheduled within 6 months
  • Transferable as a gift
  • Winner to contact [email protected] to schedule sessions

This package includes three 45-minute private coaching sessions designed to support clarity, confidence, and meaningful progress.
If you are:
Starting a new business
Growing something you care deeply about
Navigating leadership or career decisions
Balancing ambition with family life
Or simply feeling ready for your next chapter

Here is What You’ll Gain:
Clear next steps and focused priorities
Strategic thinking space without interruption
Supportive accountability
Honest reflection and thoughtful challenge
A grounded, non-judgmental sounding board

Many thanks to Courtney Morrice and her company Clarifying Moments for this generous donation.  

Visit clarifyingmoments.com to learn more. 

Value: $450

1 Month Membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu item
1 Month Membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 month membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu Academy

Step onto the mat and discover a welcoming space for Kids, youth and adults. Whether you’re seeking after-school energy, a new challenge, or a supportive group, you’ll find it here at Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu. Build confidence, make friends, and grow with every class.

Many thanks to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu for their support. 


Value: $170

1 Month Membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu (Copy) item
1 Month Membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a 1 month membership to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu Academy + Children's Gi

Step onto the mat and discover a welcoming space for Kids, youth and adults. Whether you’re seeking after-school energy, a new challenge, or a supportive group, you’ll find it here at Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu. Build confidence, make friends, and grow with every class.

Many thanks to Local Brazilian Jiu-Jistu for their support. 


Value: $170

East Vancouver Taekwondo Starter package (new students only) item
East Vancouver Taekwondo Starter package (new students only)
$50

Starting bid

Complimentary Starter Package includes:

  • first month of membership
  • taekwondo uniform
  • membership fee
  • **new students only**

Valid until April 6, 2026

(If you wish to have this item before the end of auction, you can buy it now for $150. Please contact [email protected])


Value: $300

East Vancouver Taekwondo Starter package (new students only) (Copy) item
East Vancouver Taekwondo Starter package (new students only) (Copy)
$50

Starting bid

Complimentary Starter Package includes:

  • first month of membership
  • taekwondo uniform
  • membership fee
  • **new students only**

Valid until April 6, 2026

(If you wish to have this item before the end of auction, you can buy it now for $150. Please contact [email protected])


Value: $300

Laura Helen Sportack - Original Pastel Painting item
Laura Helen Sportack - Original Pastel Painting
$10

Starting bid

Professionally framed, original pastel painting by Laura Helen Sportack 

Dimensions:  48cm by 40cm 
Laura Helen Sportack is a Vancouver artist who has displayed and sold paintings in The Granville Island Federation Gallery, North Van Arts, and the Regent College Lookout Gallery. She has studied Fine Arts at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and The Vancouver Art Academy with Paul Chizik and Michael Britton. Laura ‘s paintings are primarily done with Oil Paint, but she also enjoys Watercolour and Pencil Drawing.

Thanks to Laura Helen Sportack for this generous donation, and to Diedre R. Sportack for facilitating it! 


Laura Helen Sportack - Original Pastel Painting item
Laura Helen Sportack - Original Pastel Painting
$10

Starting bid

Professionally framed, original pastel painting by Laura Helen Sportack 

Dimensions:  48cm by 40cm 
Laura Helen Sportack is a Vancouver artist who has displayed and sold paintings in The Granville Island Federation Gallery, North Van Arts, and the Regent College Lookout Gallery. She has studied Fine Arts at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, and The Vancouver Art Academy with Paul Chizik and Michael Britton. Laura ‘s paintings are primarily done with Oil Paint, but she also enjoys Watercolour and Pencil Drawing.

Thanks to Laura Helen Sportack for this generous donation, and to Diedre R. Sportack for facilitating it! 

Skinfix Gift Basket item
Skinfix Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Based in Nova Scotia, it's a clean skincare brand that uses science and a ton of clinical research to create products for sensitive skin. Their products cater to super-sensitive skin, acne-prone skin, eczema, dermatitis and psoriasis.


Items are:

  • Barrier Restoring Gel Cream 0.5 oz
  • Triple Lipid-Peptide Cream 1.7 oz
  • Foaming Oil Cleaner 6 oz
  • Exo + Ectoin Intensive Repair Baume 1 oz
  • Brighten + Firm 15% Vitamin C Serum
  • Hand Relief Cream 3 oz
  • Skinfix blue Headband
  • Silver Cosmetic Bag


Value: $380

$25 Gift Card item
$25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Wine, Beer & Spirits Store

Huge selection of local craft beers & wine, well known liquor brands, popular coolers & ciders
📍2733 Commercial Dr, Van

$25 Gift Card (Copy) item
$25 Gift Card (Copy)
$10

Starting bid

Wine, Beer & Spirits Store

Huge selection of local craft beers & wine, well known liquor brands, popular coolers & ciders
📍2733 Commercial Dr, Van

Voucher for 1 Free Hand Car Wash item
Voucher for 1 Free Hand Car Wash
$15

Starting bid

M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look. 

No appointment necessary!

Services included:

  • Interior Wash and Vacuum: Have your interior look its finest with a careful hand wash and vacuum. 
  •  Exterior Wash: Our hand wash makes your car look great – even those hard to reach spots that automated car washes can’t reach. 

Conveniently located at  1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.


Value: $36

Vouchers for 2 Hand Car Washes item
Vouchers for 2 Hand Car Washes
$30

Starting bid

M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look. 

No appointment necessary!

Services included:

  • Interior Wash and Vacuum: Have your interior look its finest with a careful hand wash and vacuum. 
  •  Exterior Wash: Our hand wash makes your car look great – even those hard to reach spots that automated car washes can’t reach. 

Conveniently located at  1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.


Value: $72

Vouchers for 2 Hand Car Washes (Copy) item
Vouchers for 2 Hand Car Washes (Copy)
$30

Starting bid

M & J Car Wash offers a classic Vancouver hand wash for your vehicle’s interior and exterior. We offer a hand wash because we understand the care and importance of your vehicle. From our hand wash approach we are able to clean every inch, even the most difficult of places. We provide excellent, quick service as our team of cleaning professionals use quality cleaning products to ensure your vehicle maintains its best look. 

No appointment necessary!

Services included:

  • Interior Wash and Vacuum: Have your interior look its finest with a careful hand wash and vacuum. 
  •  Exterior Wash: Our hand wash makes your car look great – even those hard to reach spots that automated car washes can’t reach. 

Conveniently located at  1521 W 4th Ave, close to Granville Island.


Value: $72

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!