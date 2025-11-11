Événement bénéfice | November 11, 2025.

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2 access tickets to the "Tamer" show + OPEN BAR for YOU and YOUR guest + a comfortable company-colored sweatshirt + a high-quality reusable bag.
1 access ticket to the "Tamer" show + 1 additional access ticket to the bulletin board + OPEN BAR + a comfortable company-colored sweatshirt.
1 access ticket to the "Tamer" show + 2 drinks at the bar + a high-quality reusable bag.
$
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