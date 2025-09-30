<span>Event Halloween</span>

🎟️ Your ticket includes:
✔️ Access to the benefit evening
✔️ An exclusive welcome cocktail, created by the Clubby head bartender with Dirty Devil Vodka 🍸
✔️ A fiery atmosphere in red and black colors
🎶 Musical entertainment all evening with DJ PHRANCO performing from 9 pm to midnight.
💝 All profits will be donated to the SP Foundation, to support research and development against multiple sclerosis.
🥂 VIP Ticket - Package for 5 people
✔️ A reserved VIP couch for your group
✔️ A bottle of sparkling wine included
