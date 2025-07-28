Evening of Heroes 2026 Tickets

Etobicoke, ON M8X 1G5, Canada
The individual ticket provides:
- Admission to the event
- Initial play money for the casino
- Buffet dinner
Dance
The purchase of a Group Table provides everything below for ten (10) people. (Savings of $250)
- Admission to the event
- Initial play money for the casino
- Buffet dinner
- Dance
Our veterans and first responders have done so much for us. Why not donate a ticket to a veteran or first responder to say thank you for your service.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!