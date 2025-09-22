Evening Program

WINTER TERM (January 5 - February 23)
*No class on February 16
Megan’s class is an invitation to reconnect with ourselves and each other through movement in a stimulating and supportive environment supported by live music. The class uses technique as a pathway to fluid and powerful physical expression and integrates principals of a variety of contemporary dance practices integrating the use of weight, suspension, breath, energy and musicality. We will explore these concepts in a progressive class structure, beginning on the floor, moving up through standing work which will evolve into more complex, comprehensive phrase work in the centre and travelling throughout the space. While the class is designed to meet you where you are in your current body, some dance experience is suggested.
This all levels Pilates class will focus on connecting head, heart, and and body with a combination of strengthening and mobilization exercises. Plenty of options and modifications will be given to allow the class to be accessible to all!
Please note mats are not provided, participants are required to bring their own.
WINTER TERM (January 6 - February 24)
No matter what your previous movement experience may be, Katie’s class meets you where you are and invites you to work at your individual pace. Warm up, preparatory exercises, and extended dance phrases emphasize ease, coordination, sensation, and fulfillment on the floor, standing, and moving through space.
Movement offerings provide a terrain for beginner and intermediate participants to deepen movement confidence, conceptual understanding and to explore personal freedom in their physical bodies. Discover new possibilities for movement and nurture spirits of autonomy and community in the process.
