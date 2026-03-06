Event EXCLUSIVE Silent Auction in Support of Kew

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Stay warm in style with an official Toronto Raptors jacket, featuring the team’s classic gold and black design. A great find for any Raptors fan, generously donated by the Morita family.
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Enjoy fresh bread every week with this “Bread for a Year” gift certificate from COBS Bread. The winner will receive one delicious loaf of bread each week for an entire year..
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Take in the city from a breathtaking new perspective with a private helicopter ride for two over Toronto. Soar above the skyline and enjoy spectacular aerial views of the CN Tower, waterfront, and the city’s iconic landmarks.
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Enjoy a Signature Local Facial at Local Skin Bar designed to refresh and restore your skin with personalized care. Relax, unwind, and leave glowing. A perfect self-care treat or a wonderful gift for someone who deserves a little pampering.
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This Reading & Play Bundle from Book City includes three books, a wooden puzzle, a creative building toy, a Book City tote bag, and a $15 gift card. Perfect for readers and curious builders. Visit bookcity.ca.
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Enjoy a beautiful Set Me Free gift bundle featuring a $25 gift card, a stylish sun hat, and a canvas tote bag - perfect for summer days at the beach, farmers’ market trips, or everyday. Visit setmefreebeaches.com.
$110 Value
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Enjoy a full-day Home Alone Safety PA Day Workshop at Flourish Health Services, where children learn practical safety skills and confidence-building strategies for staying home alone. Ages 9-12. Learn more at flourishhealthservices.ca.
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Enjoy a gift certificate for one week of summer camp in July at City Dance Arts, where kids can explore movement, creativity, and performance in a fun and supportive environment.
Learn more at citydancearts.com.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift certificate for one week of summer camp in July at City Dance Arts, where kids can explore movement, creativity, and performance in a fun and supportive environment.
Learn more at citydancearts.com.
Starting bid
Enjoy a gift certificate for one week of summer camp in July at City Dance Arts, where kids can explore movement, creativity, and performance in a fun and supportive environment.
Learn more at citydancearts.com.
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 single-day camps at Brick Labs East York, where kids build, design, and explore STEM concepts through creative LEGO-based challenges and hands-on activities. Learn more at bricklabs.ca.
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Enjoy a $200 gift certificate for in-home hair care with Linda O’Brien, professional hairstylist at Head Hunters Hair Studio. Linda brings her years of experience directly to your home, creating a comfortable and relaxed experience for those who prefer not to visit a salon.
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Enjoy a gorgeous alpaca blend blanket from Rhodes Avenue, beautifully sourced from Ecuador and handwoven with rich texture and timeless design. Generously donated by Sandra Chavez.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!