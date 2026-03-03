Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

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Gujarati Mandal of Calgary

About this event

Festivals Club: Bhajan Jamming w/ Kedar & Bhavna

NEW INDO CANADIAN CENTRE

1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada

Member: With Club Pass
$5

This ticket is for members with Club Passes. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

Member: Without Club Pass
$12.50

This ticket is for members without Club Passes. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

Non-Member
$15

This ticket is for non-members. Show this ticket at entry. Buy NICC Club Pass Here: https://newicc.org/clubs

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