Event: Arena, Eco & Festivals Club: Indoor Games, Ecology Chat & Celebrate: Maha Shivratri

Only for Clubs Pass Holders: NICC Community Clubs Pass, Member Drop-in Pass or Non-Member Drop-in Pass holders.

Includes Festival Light Dinner. (Food order cut-off is 48 hours before the event. So please book in time, if coming.)

One Clubs pass will be automatically scanned, along with this event ticket scan. If the holder do not have a valid clubs pass at the time of the event, Non-Member Drop-in clubs pass rate will be automatically charged to the credit card on the file.

Clubs Pass QR code also required at the entry. To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.