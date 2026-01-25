Event Sponsorship - Homelessness in London - February 17, 2025

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Sponsorship for this event that may be shared with another (non-competing) sponsor. You will receive 25 tickets to the event, exposure on social media and our website, signage on-site, and the option to open or conclude the event.
An exclusive sponsorship for this event. You will receive 25 tickets to the event, exposure on social media and our website, signage on-site, and the option to open or conclude the event.
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