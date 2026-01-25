Canadian Club of London

Hosted by

Canadian Club of London

Event Sponsorship - Homelessness in London - February 17, 2025

Huron University College

1349 Western Rd, London, ON N6G 1H3, Canada

Event Sponsorship (Standard)
$500

Sponsorship for this event that may be shared with another (non-competing) sponsor. You will receive 25 tickets to the event, exposure on social media and our website, signage on-site, and the option to open or conclude the event.

Exclusive Event Sponsorship
$1,500

An exclusive sponsorship for this event. You will receive 25 tickets to the event, exposure on social media and our website, signage on-site, and the option to open or conclude the event.

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