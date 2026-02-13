Event Waitlist

About this event
This is a waitlist for the Sky Searchers March Break Camp (March 16-19). You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the April 29 PD Day Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the Pirates' Cove Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the Uncovering the Underworld Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the Locavores' Feast Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the Maritime Legends Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the Survivor Island Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
This is a waitlist for the Junior Leader Program. You will be notified if a space becomes available.
Don't see the waitlist you're looking for? Specify which program you're interested in!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!