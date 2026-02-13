Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

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Bluenose Coastal Action Foundation

About this event

Event Waitlist

Sky Searchers Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Sky Searchers March Break Camp (March 16-19). You will be notified if a space becomes available.

PD Day Camp - April 29
Free

This is a waitlist for the April 29 PD Day Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Pirates' Cove Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Pirates' Cove Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Uncovering the Underworld Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Uncovering the Underworld Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Locavores' Feast Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Locavores' Feast Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Maritime Legends Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Maritime Legends Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Survivor Island Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Survivor Island Camp. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Junior Leader Program Waitlist
Free

This is a waitlist for the Junior Leader Program. You will be notified if a space becomes available.

Other
Free

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