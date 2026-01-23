Event: Vitality, Launchpad & Brunch Club: Yoga session, Career chat with Brunch

Promotional Yoga and Launchpad talks with 1 Clubs pass scan per entry (Regular 2 Clubs pass scan) for NICC Community Clubs Pass holder.

For Brunch buy a separate ticket below.

One Clubs pass will be automatically scanned, along with this event ticket scan. If the holder do not have a valid clubs pass at the time of the event, Non-Member Drop-in clubs pass rate will be automatically charged to the credit card on the file.

Clubs Pass QR code also required at the entry. To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.