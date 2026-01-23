Event: Vitality, Launchpad & Brunch Club: Yoga session, Career chat with Brunch

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1916a 30 Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 6R6, Canada
Promotional Yoga and Launchpad talks with 1 Clubs pass scan per entry (Regular 2 Clubs pass scan) for NICC Community Clubs Pass holder.
For Brunch buy a separate ticket below.
One Clubs pass will be automatically scanned, along with this event ticket scan. If the holder do not have a valid clubs pass at the time of the event, Non-Member Drop-in clubs pass rate will be automatically charged to the credit card on the file.
Clubs Pass QR code also required at the entry. To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.
Promotional rate (Regular $15) for Yoga and Launchpad talks.
For Brunch buy a separate ticket below.
Valid membership of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA) is required at the time of the entry. Non-member purchasing member ticket shall be automatically charged the difference to their credit card on the file.
To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.
For Yoga and Launchpad talks.
For Brunch buy a separate ticket below.
If you are not a NICC Community Clubs Pass holder or a member of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA), this is a good time to become a clubs pass holder or a member, to take advantage of the clubs pass or member benefits.
To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.
Includes Brunch for NICC Community Club Pass holder or Member (Promotional rate).
(Food order cut-off is 48 hours before the event. So please book in time, if coming.)
Valid membership of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA) is required at the time of the entry. Non-member purchasing member ticket shall be automatically charged the difference to their credit card on the file.
To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.
Includes Brunch.
(Food order cut-off is 48 hours before the event. So please book in time, if coming.)
If you are not a NICC Community Clubs Pass holder or a member of Gujarati Mandal of Calgary or Calgary Indo Canadian Centre Association (CICCA), this is a good time to become a clubs pass holder or a member, to take advantage of the clubs pass or member benefits.
To buy Clubs passes, go to https://newicc.org/clubs.
$
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