Fiesta Decembrina 2024: A Family Celebration with the Vancouver Island Hispanic Network Society! 🎄

This ticket includes:
-Entry to the event from 6 PM to 11 PM
-Assigned Seating at a Table (Our hosts will allocate seats. Tickets purchased together will be seated at the same table when bought in advance)
-Enjoy live music by Rock Imports, Latin Vibes, and DJ Facu
-Family fun with a traditional holiday piñata
-Delicious Latin food and drinks available for purchase (not included in the ticket price)
Join us for a festive evening filled with music, dancing, and holiday cheer!
Kids General Admission Ticket (2 - 11)
Free
Youth General Admission Ticket (12 - 17)
$30
Seniors General Admission Ticket (55+)
$30
VIP Table for 8
$280
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
Celebrate the holidays in style with reserved seating for your group! This ticket includes:
• Reserved Table for 8 Guests
• Access to the full event from 6 PM to 11 PM
• Enjoy live music by Rock Imports, Latin Vibes, and DJ Facu
• Family activities, including a traditional holiday piñata
• Personalized table service for food and drinks (purchases not included)
Make it a special night with friends and family at your own VIP table!
Door Price: General Admission Ticket
$40
Door Price: Youth General Admission Ticket (12 - 17)
$35
Door Price: Seniors General Admission Ticket (55+)
$35
Add a donation for Vancouver Island Hispanic Network Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!