Everest's Trail Bike Frame Raffle

Whats up for grabs!!

2025 L Trek Ticket valued at $1200





2023 XL Orbea Rallon carbon valued at $4000





2023 M Orbea Terra full carbon valued at $3500





$20 gets you a 1 in 3 chance to win one of these sick bike frames.

Once we reach our goal of 250 tickets sold we will announce the winners.





1st place draw will choose any one of the three frames.

2nd place will choose one of the remaining two

3rd place will receive the final frame.





To help out the winners our amazing family at Cycology Bikes has offerd to help get these frames set up with you if needed. With their expertise they'll help by offering different parts specific to each bike and do their best to give you an amazing deal and hopefully save you some money to build your new dream bike up anyway imaginable.



