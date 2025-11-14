Hosted by

Evergreen Education Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Evergreen Education Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

160 Marina Blvd, Peterborough, ON K9H 6M9, Canada

Young Living Gift Basket - Diffuser item
Young Living Gift Basket - Diffuser
$25

Starting bid

Kids Owl Diffuser, Kids Essential Oils X2, Value of $125. Donated by the Dolick family.

Young Living Gift Basket - Winter Nights item
Young Living Gift Basket - Winter Nights
$15

Starting bid

Hand lotion, Hand soap, Shower steamers. Value of $73. Donated by the Dolick family.

Young Living Thieves Gift Basket item
Young Living Thieves Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Cough and cold relief chest rub, Thieves hand sanitizer, Thieves essential oil, Thieves mouthwash. Value of $90. Donated by the Dolick family.

Young Living Christmas Spirit Gift Basket item
Young Living Christmas Spirit Gift Basket
$15

Starting bid

Christmas spirit hand soap, Peppermint essential oil, Sweet maple bath bomb. Value of $60.

Jo Anne's Place- Kids Wellness Basket #1 item
Jo Anne's Place- Kids Wellness Basket #1
$20

Starting bid

Cheeks Ahoy non-paper towels, Bio-Strath Junior supplement, Vitamin C, Elderberry syrup, Hot chocolate, $25 Jo Anne's Place gift card, Organic snacks. Value of $100.

Jo Anne's Place - Kids Wellness Basket #2 item
Jo Anne's Place - Kids Wellness Basket #2
$20

Starting bid

Cheeks Ahoy non-paper towels, Bio-Strath Junior supplement, Vitamin C, Elderberry syrup, Hot chocolate, $25 Jo Anne's Place gift card, Organic snacks. Value of $100.

Jo Anne's Place- Kids Wellness Basket #3 item
Jo Anne's Place- Kids Wellness Basket #3
$20

Starting bid

Cheeks Ahoy non-paper towels, Bio-Strath Junior supplement, Vitamin C, Elderberry syrup, Hot chocolate, $25 Jo Anne's Place gift card, Organic snacks. Value of $100.

Erika Gordon Forest Hill Real Estate- Spa Euphoria Gift Card item
Erika Gordon Forest Hill Real Estate- Spa Euphoria Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value of $150.

JBL First Aid- One Fine Food Restaurant Gift Card item
JBL First Aid- One Fine Food Restaurant Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Value of $200

McWilliams- Pete Executive Suite Box Tickets item
McWilliams- Pete Executive Suite Box Tickets
$50

Starting bid

McWilliams Moving & Storage VIP Petes Tickets Executive Suite Sunday, February 22nd @ 2:05 pm. Value of $200.

Celtic Cosmetics 60 Minute Makeover item
Celtic Cosmetics 60 Minute Makeover
$15

Starting bid

60 minute makeover service. Value of $85.

One Night Stay for Two in an Off-Grid, Tiny Cabin item
One Night Stay for Two in an Off-Grid, Tiny Cabin
$100

Starting bid

"Nogies Creek" in Bobcaygeon. Each booking is for two adults and can be used for any available dates within one year. Value of $300. airbnb.com/h/nogies. Donated by The Nook.

One Night Stay for Two at the Nook item
One Night Stay for Two at the Nook
$150

Starting bid

"The Nook" on Katchewanooka Lake. Each booking is for two adults and can be used for any available dates within one year. Value of $500. airbnb.com/h/thenooklakefield.

Soul Beach Volleyball One 5 Week Evening Program item
Soul Beach Volleyball One 5 Week Evening Program
$50

Starting bid

Browse our Indoor "Train & Play" Programs online at soulbeachvolleyball.com and email us at [email protected] to register with your certificate number. Only for the Train & Play Indoor Program that ranges for athletes as young as Gr 3 to as old as Grade 11. Value of $168.

Main Ingredient Gift Basket item
Main Ingredient Gift Basket
$25

Starting bid

Mug, loose leaf tea, specialty chocolate, gummy candy and tote bag. Value of $107. The Main Ingredient
326 Charlotte St. Peterborough, ON
705-749-5090
[email protected]

Signature Story Photo Package by Picture You Photography item
Signature Story Photo Package by Picture You Photography
$100

Starting bid

Picture You Photography by Carly K Gift Card. 45 minute outdoor shoot up to 6 people and 30 professional edited digital images. Value of $250.

Family Heirloom Session by Picture You Photography item
Family Heirloom Session by Picture You Photography
$150

Starting bid

60 minute outdoor shoot up to 10 people and 50 hand-edited digital images. Value of $500.

Mini Snapshot Session by Picture You Photography item
Mini Snapshot Session by Picture You Photography
$50

Starting bid

30 minute outdoor shoot up to 6 people and 20 professionally edited digital images. Value of $150.

Winter Decor from Cozy Home Lakefield item
Winter Decor from Cozy Home Lakefield
$20

Starting bid

Value of $50. https://thecozyhome.ca. Donated by Effortless Web Solutions.

Cozy Home Winter Basket item
Cozy Home Winter Basket
$20

Starting bid

Value of $135.

Mini Photo Session by Erin Caitlin Photography item
Mini Photo Session by Erin Caitlin Photography
$50

Starting bid

Value of $250.

Kawartha Shed Co- Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees item
Kawartha Shed Co- Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees
$50

Starting bid

Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees- Set of 4. Tall white, medium green, small white and small red trees.

Kawartha Shed Co- Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees item
Kawartha Shed Co- Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees
$50

Starting bid

Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees- Set of 3. Medium red, medium white and small green.

Inuit Carving Northwest Territories item
Inuit Carving Northwest Territories
$20

Starting bid

Ivory goose and eggs on antler base. Value of $300. Donated by Belinda Collado.

The Body Keeps the Score donated by Anne Beach item
The Body Keeps the Score donated by Anne Beach
$5

Starting bid

Self-Help Book. Value of $20.

Scentsy Basket donated by Belinda Collado item
Scentsy Basket donated by Belinda Collado
$25

Starting bid

Includes a classic warmer, 3 Scentsy bars plus extras! Value of $75.

JBL First Aid- Wellness Basket
$25

Starting bid

Value of $150 from Dominic Devlin

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!