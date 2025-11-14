Evergreen Education Inc's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Kids Owl Diffuser, Kids Essential Oils X2, Value of $125. Donated by the Dolick family.
Starting bid
Hand lotion, Hand soap, Shower steamers. Value of $73. Donated by the Dolick family.
Starting bid
Cough and cold relief chest rub, Thieves hand sanitizer, Thieves essential oil, Thieves mouthwash. Value of $90. Donated by the Dolick family.
Starting bid
Christmas spirit hand soap, Peppermint essential oil, Sweet maple bath bomb. Value of $60.
Starting bid
Cheeks Ahoy non-paper towels, Bio-Strath Junior supplement, Vitamin C, Elderberry syrup, Hot chocolate, $25 Jo Anne's Place gift card, Organic snacks. Value of $100.
Starting bid
Cheeks Ahoy non-paper towels, Bio-Strath Junior supplement, Vitamin C, Elderberry syrup, Hot chocolate, $25 Jo Anne's Place gift card, Organic snacks. Value of $100.
Starting bid
Cheeks Ahoy non-paper towels, Bio-Strath Junior supplement, Vitamin C, Elderberry syrup, Hot chocolate, $25 Jo Anne's Place gift card, Organic snacks. Value of $100.
Starting bid
Value of $150.
Starting bid
Value of $200
Starting bid
McWilliams Moving & Storage VIP Petes Tickets Executive Suite Sunday, February 22nd @ 2:05 pm. Value of $200.
Starting bid
60 minute makeover service. Value of $85.
Starting bid
"Nogies Creek" in Bobcaygeon. Each booking is for two adults and can be used for any available dates within one year. Value of $300. airbnb.com/h/nogies. Donated by The Nook.
Starting bid
"The Nook" on Katchewanooka Lake. Each booking is for two adults and can be used for any available dates within one year. Value of $500. airbnb.com/h/thenooklakefield.
Starting bid
Browse our Indoor "Train & Play" Programs online at soulbeachvolleyball.com and email us at [email protected] to register with your certificate number. Only for the Train & Play Indoor Program that ranges for athletes as young as Gr 3 to as old as Grade 11. Value of $168.
Starting bid
Mug, loose leaf tea, specialty chocolate, gummy candy and tote bag. Value of $107. The Main Ingredient
326 Charlotte St. Peterborough, ON
705-749-5090
[email protected]
Starting bid
Picture You Photography by Carly K Gift Card. 45 minute outdoor shoot up to 6 people and 30 professional edited digital images. Value of $250.
Starting bid
60 minute outdoor shoot up to 10 people and 50 hand-edited digital images. Value of $500.
Starting bid
30 minute outdoor shoot up to 6 people and 20 professionally edited digital images. Value of $150.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Value of $135.
Starting bid
Value of $250.
Starting bid
Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees- Set of 4. Tall white, medium green, small white and small red trees.
Starting bid
Homemade Wooden Porch Christmas Trees- Set of 3. Medium red, medium white and small green.
Starting bid
Ivory goose and eggs on antler base. Value of $300. Donated by Belinda Collado.
Starting bid
Self-Help Book. Value of $20.
Starting bid
Includes a classic warmer, 3 Scentsy bars plus extras! Value of $75.
Starting bid
Value of $150 from Dominic Devlin
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