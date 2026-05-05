Everyday Essentials is a progressive, three-level life skills program designed to support individuals at varying stages of independence. Individuals will begin with high support and guided practice, then gradually build confidence, responsibility, and self-direction in everyday living. Each level strengthens practical skills, decision-making, and self-advocacy through hands-on, real-life learning.





Level 1 focuses on building foundational life skills through structured routines, direct instruction, and guided practice. Individuals will receive high levels of support while learning essential daily living skills, emotional regulation strategies, and basic decision-making in safe, familiar environments.





Mondays

May 25th - June 29th

6:30-8:30pm





Location:

The Centre for Dreams - 8515 McCowan Rd. Ste 200, Markham, ON L3P 5E4





Refund Policy: Dreams by Design