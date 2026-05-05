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About this event
Everyday Essentials is a progressive, three-level life skills program designed to support individuals at varying stages of independence. Individuals will begin with high support and guided practice, then gradually build confidence, responsibility, and self-direction in everyday living. Each level strengthens practical skills, decision-making, and self-advocacy through hands-on, real-life learning.
Level 1 focuses on building foundational life skills through structured routines, direct instruction, and guided practice. Individuals will receive high levels of support while learning essential daily living skills, emotional regulation strategies, and basic decision-making in safe, familiar environments.
Mondays
May 25th - June 29th
6:30-8:30pm
Location:
The Centre for Dreams - 8515 McCowan Rd. Ste 200, Markham, ON L3P 5E4
Refund Policy: Dreams by Design
Prep to Plate - Level 1
In this welcoming culinary course, participants build fundamental kitchen skills and confidence in a hands-on setting led by a professional chef. Through weekly cooking sessions, learners practice kitchen safety, following simple recipes, basic knife skills, meal preparation, and cleanup. Recipes range from snacks to full dishes, designed for real-world use and success. Participants will also have opportunities to practice community and independent living skills by going grocery shopping to purchase ingredients for recipes on select weeks. Weekly, they will be able to share what they have learned and enjoy the food they prepared.
Mondays
May 25th - June 29th
6:30-8:00pm
Location:
The Centre for Dreams - 8515 McCowan Rd. Ste 200, Markham, ON L3P 5E4
Refund Policy: Dreams by Design
Rhythms & Expression is a therapeutic music program led by a qualified music therapist and designed to support emotional well-being, communication development, and self-regulation. Using evidence-informed music therapy techniques, individuals will explore rhythm, movement, vocal expression, guided listening, and therapeutic instrument play to process emotions, reduce stress, and strengthen coping skills in a safe and supportive environment.
This program is not focused on learning instruments or performance. Instead, music is used intentionally as a clinical tool to support emotional awareness, relationship-building, and overall well-being. Sessions are structured with therapeutic goals in mind while remaining responsive to each individuals’s needs, comfort level, and communication style.
** No prior musical experience, skill or performance interest is required.
Wednesdays
May 20th - June 24th
6:15-7:45pm
Location:
The Centre for Dreams - 8515 McCowan Rd. Ste 200, Markham, ON L3P 5E4
Refund Policy: Dreams by Design
Community Connections - Social Outings brings people together to explore common interests, discover local spots, and grow social confidence. Whether attending a community event, trying a new café, or joining a game night, this group experience is all about enjoying shared experiences, building friendships, and learning through connection and exploration. It’s perfect for anyone wanting supported social opportunities in a fun, dynamic group.
Thursdays
May 21st -June 25th
6:30pm-8:30pm
Location:
To be determined by participants each week
Refund Policy: Dreams by Design
Dreams Summer Adventures is a high-energy, interdisciplinary summer camp designed for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The camp combines daily theme days, gym-based and outdoor activities, creative arts, Challenger Baseball, and social experiences that encourage confidence, friendship, and independence.
The camp will run for two individual sessions, each one week long. Participants will engage in structured yet flexible activities that support physical wellness, social connection, emotional regulation, and community belonging all in a fun, supportive environment.
Dates:
Week 1 - July 13-17, 2026
Location:
Markham Baptist Church - 110 Church St., Markham, ON L3P 2M4
Dreams Summer Adventures is a high-energy, interdisciplinary summer camp designed for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The camp combines daily theme days, gym-based and outdoor activities, creative arts, Challenger Baseball, and social experiences that encourage confidence, friendship, and independence.
The camp will run for two individual sessions, each one week long. Participants will engage in structured yet flexible activities that support physical wellness, social connection, emotional regulation, and community belonging all in a fun, supportive environment.
Dates:
Week 2 - August 10-14, 2026
Location:
Markham Baptist Church - 110 Church St., Markham, ON L3P 2M4
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