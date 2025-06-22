🎶 Support classical guitar in Toronto all year long and get rewarded for it. For $80/year you’ll receive • one free ticket to any regular-season concert (first-time members) • a welcome pack with a silver lapel pin, D’Addario strings, polishing cloth, and capo • 25 % off concert subscriptions (six concerts for just $180) • a free guest pass to share the music • monthly open-mic nights • voting rights at our AGM and board elections • discounts at Remenyi House of Music and more. Your membership powers world-class performances, nurtures Canadian talent, and connects our growing community of music lovers. Join today for a year of concerts, connection, and inspiration. 🎼

🎶 Support classical guitar in Toronto all year long and get rewarded for it. For $80/year you’ll receive • one free ticket to any regular-season concert (first-time members) • a welcome pack with a silver lapel pin, D’Addario strings, polishing cloth, and capo • 25 % off concert subscriptions (six concerts for just $180) • a free guest pass to share the music • monthly open-mic nights • voting rights at our AGM and board elections • discounts at Remenyi House of Music and more. Your membership powers world-class performances, nurtures Canadian talent, and connects our growing community of music lovers. Join today for a year of concerts, connection, and inspiration. 🎼

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