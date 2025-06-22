🎶 Support classical guitar in Toronto all year long and get rewarded for it. For $80/year you’ll receive • one free ticket to any regular-season concert (first-time members) • a welcome pack with a silver lapel pin, D’Addario strings, polishing cloth, and capo • 25 % off concert subscriptions (six concerts for just $180) • a free guest pass to share the music • monthly open-mic nights • voting rights at our AGM and board elections • discounts at Remenyi House of Music and more. Your membership powers world-class performances, nurtures Canadian talent, and connects our growing community of music lovers. Join today for a year of concerts, connection, and inspiration. 🎼
🎶 Support classical guitar in Toronto all year long and get rewarded for it. For $80/year you’ll receive • one free ticket to any regular-season concert (first-time members) • a welcome pack with a silver lapel pin, D’Addario strings, polishing cloth, and capo • 25 % off concert subscriptions (six concerts for just $180) • a free guest pass to share the music • monthly open-mic nights • voting rights at our AGM and board elections • discounts at Remenyi House of Music and more. Your membership powers world-class performances, nurtures Canadian talent, and connects our growing community of music lovers. Join today for a year of concerts, connection, and inspiration. 🎼
Student Annual Membership
$40
Valid until May 14, 2027
🎓 Fuel your passion for classical guitar and join a vibrant community of music lovers. For $40/year you’ll enjoy • a free ticket to any regular-season concert (first-time members) • a welcome pack with a 70th-anniversary lapel pin, D’Addario strings, polishing cloth, and capo • 25 % off student concert subscriptions (six concerts for $100) • a bring-a-friend ticket • monthly open-mic nights • voting rights at our AGM and board elections • member discounts at Remenyi House of Music and more. Whether you’re studying music or simply love the sound of a great guitar, your membership helps bring world-class artists and emerging Canadian talent to the stage. Join now for a year of concerts, community, and inspiration. 🎶
🎓 Fuel your passion for classical guitar and join a vibrant community of music lovers. For $40/year you’ll enjoy • a free ticket to any regular-season concert (first-time members) • a welcome pack with a 70th-anniversary lapel pin, D’Addario strings, polishing cloth, and capo • 25 % off student concert subscriptions (six concerts for $100) • a bring-a-friend ticket • monthly open-mic nights • voting rights at our AGM and board elections • member discounts at Remenyi House of Music and more. Whether you’re studying music or simply love the sound of a great guitar, your membership helps bring world-class artists and emerging Canadian talent to the stage. Join now for a year of concerts, community, and inspiration. 🎶
Add a donation for The Guitar Society Of Toronto
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