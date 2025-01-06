Support Mental Health

Signed 2023 IIHF Women's World Championship Team Canada jersey, worn by the incredible Ella Shelton during the games against Switzerland (SUI) and the United States (USA), is a true collector's item. Shelton was the first athlete to score in the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). The jersey comes with a Hockey Canada Certification of Authenticity, ensuring its place as a genuine artifact from her remarkable career.

