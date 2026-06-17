EXNW AI Filmmaking Hack-a-thon — Free Webinar Series

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About this event
Jagger Waters and Habib Zagarpour dig into the question every AI filmmaker is quietly wrestling with: when the tools can generate the images, the voices, and the scenes, where does the human story live? A practical, experience-led session on keeping your creative voice intact while working at the speed AI makes possible. Free, open to the public. Zoom Link will be provided via email.
Brogan Wassell walks through the production pipeline for AI filmmaking — tools, process, and how to move fast without losing quality — followed by a live platform demo with Charles from Intangible AI. The penultimate session before teams take the floor at the EXNW AI Filmmaking Hackathon on July 24. Free, open to the public. Zoom Link will be provided via email. Zoom Link will be provided via email.
Renjie from the Montreal AI Ethics Institute and Charles Migos with Intangible AI return to unpack what responsible AI filmmaking actually looks like — from consent and authorship to the creative decisions that don't make it into the terms of service. Free, open to the public, and the conversation that sets the tone for everything that follows. Zoom Link will be provided via email.
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