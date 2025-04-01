EXNW Ball 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Come mix and mingle with celebrities and talent. The EXNW Ball ticket gives you access to the EXNW Ball ONLY. Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included.
6 left!
Purchase a whole table to guarantee you the opportunity to celebrate with people you know! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included.
6 left!
Elevate your Company's presence with our exclusive EXNW Ball Branded Table package! Position your brand at the forefront of our prestigious EXNW Ball and make a lasting impression! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included.
*Only 10 Branded Tables available.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!