Racial Equity Screen Office

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Racial Equity Screen Office

About this event

EXNW Ball 2026

1601 Bayshore Dr.

Vancouver, BC V6G 2V4, Canada

EXNW Ball Ticket | Super Early Bird
$125

The EXNW Ball ticket gives you access to the EXNW Ball ONLY. Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included. Only 50 tickets available at this price!

EXNW Ball Ticket | Early Bird
$150
Available until Jun 23

The EXNW Ball ticket gives you access to the EXNW Ball ONLY. Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included. Early Bird Pricing available until June 23rd!

EXNW Ball Ticket
$250

The EXNW Ball ticket gives you access to the EXNW Ball ONLY. Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included.

Table for 10 | Super Early Bird
$1,250
Available until May 26
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a whole table to guarantee you the opportunity to celebrate with people you know! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included. Super Early Bird Pricing available until May 26th!

Table for 10 | Early Bird
$1,500
Available until Jun 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a whole table to guarantee you the opportunity to celebrate with people you know! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included. Early Bird Pricing available until June 23rd!

Table for 10
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Purchase a whole table to guarantee you the opportunity to celebrate with people you know! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included.

Branded Table for 10 | Early Bird
$2,500
Available until Jun 23
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Elevate your Company's presence with our exclusive EXNW Ball Branded Table package! Position your brand at the forefront of our prestigious EXNW Ball and make a lasting impression! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included. Early Bird Pricing available until June 23rd!

*Only 10 Branded Tables available.

Branded Table for 10
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Elevate your Company's presence with our exclusive EXNW Ball Branded Table package! Position your brand at the forefront of our prestigious EXNW Ball and make a lasting impression! Check out exnw.org/tickets to see what's included.

*Only 10 Branded Tables available.

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