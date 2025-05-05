eventClosed

#EXOTERRITOIRES – ELEKTRA Festival 2025

Chaufferie du Cœur des Sciences

175 Av. du Président-Kennedy, Montréal, QC H2X 4C6, Canada

addExtraDonation

$

Participant
free
Put on an astronaut suit and follow your mission leader through the city. Equipment provided.
Spectator
free
Follow and observe the astronauts' journey through the streets of Montreal. Equipment provided.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing