✨💖 EXPANSION 1 Year Anniversary 💖✨

To purchase a Contribution Ticket, please e-transfer us $37.00 at [email protected]
. Make sure to include your full name in the e-transfer.
This ticket is listed for those who wish to support EXPANSION and its collaborating artists. Those who purchase this ticket will be given 15 raffle tickets ($20 value), as well as a chance to win a limited edition EXPANSION hoodies (10 hoodies will be raffled off). These hoodies are hand dyed & designed by Big Daddy Queen Power, the founder of EXPANSION.
***NOTE: EACH ATTENDEE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET. PLEASE DO NOT RESERVE MULTIPLE TICKETS UNDER ONE ACCOUNT. THANK YOU! :)
To purchase a Contribution Ticket, please e-transfer us $37.00 at [email protected]
. Make sure to include your full name in the e-transfer.
This ticket is listed for those who wish to support EXPANSION and its collaborating artists. Those who purchase this ticket will be given 15 raffle tickets ($20 value), as well as a chance to win a limited edition EXPANSION hoodies (10 hoodies will be raffled off). These hoodies are hand dyed & designed by Big Daddy Queen Power, the founder of EXPANSION.
***NOTE: EACH ATTENDEE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET. PLEASE DO NOT RESERVE MULTIPLE TICKETS UNDER ONE ACCOUNT. THANK YOU! :)