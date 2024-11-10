EXPANSION Montreal

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EXPANSION Montreal

About this event

✨💖 EXPANSION 1 Year Anniversary 💖✨

3956 Boul. Saint-Laurent

Montréal, QC H2W 1Y3, Canada

FREE - General admission Ticket
Free
This event is FREE so that it can be accessible to everyone in the community. Donations of any amount are welcome to help cover costs of production, room, and artist payments. Donations can be sent by etransfer to [email protected]. ***NOTE: EACH ATTENDEE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET. PLEASE DO NOT RESERVE MULTIPLE TICKETS UNDER ONE ACCOUNT. THANK YOU! :)
CREATIVE HEART - $17 Supporting Expansion Ticket
Free
To purchase a Contribution Ticket, please e-transfer us $17.00 at [email protected]. Make sure to include your full name in the e-transfer. This ticket is listed for those who wish to support EXPANSION and its collaborating artists. Those who purchase this ticket will be given 15 raffle tickets ($20 value). ***NOTE: EACH ATTENDEE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET. PLEASE DO NOT RESERVE MULTIPLE TICKETS UNDER ONE ACCOUNT. THANK YOU! :)
EXPANDING LOVE: $37 Supporting Expansion Ticket
Free
To purchase a Contribution Ticket, please e-transfer us $37.00 at [email protected]. Make sure to include your full name in the e-transfer. This ticket is listed for those who wish to support EXPANSION and its collaborating artists. Those who purchase this ticket will be given 15 raffle tickets ($20 value), as well as a chance to win a limited edition EXPANSION hoodies (10 hoodies will be raffled off). These hoodies are hand dyed & designed by Big Daddy Queen Power, the founder of EXPANSION. ***NOTE: EACH ATTENDEE MUST HAVE THEIR OWN TICKET. PLEASE DO NOT RESERVE MULTIPLE TICKETS UNDER ONE ACCOUNT. THANK YOU! :)
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