Experience the Magic of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour – Two Tickets to the Final Show in Vancouver!
Pick-up location
Online – tickets will be transferred on December 5th
Taylor Swift Ticket Auction
$1,000
Starting bid
Bidding is open until December 3, 2024, 8:00PM PST.
Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold.
The winning bidder will be contacted by Hudson Pacific Properties, operator and co-owner of Bentall Centre.
Make a meaningful impact while enjoying an incredible experience. Place your bid today and help support a better future for our community!
In accordance with Canada Revenue Agency regulations, if the auction purchase price exceeds the item’s fair market value by 25% or more, the purchaser is eligible for a Canadian tax receipt for the portion exceeding the fair market value. By bidding on this package, you agree to make payment to the A Better Life Foundation by December 3rd, 2024. Purchase is non-refundable and package is non-transferable.
Bidding is open until December 3, 2024, 8:00PM PST.
Tickets are non-transferable and cannot be resold.
The winning bidder will be contacted by Hudson Pacific Properties, operator and co-owner of Bentall Centre.
Make a meaningful impact while enjoying an incredible experience. Place your bid today and help support a better future for our community!
In accordance with Canada Revenue Agency regulations, if the auction purchase price exceeds the item’s fair market value by 25% or more, the purchaser is eligible for a Canadian tax receipt for the portion exceeding the fair market value. By bidding on this package, you agree to make payment to the A Better Life Foundation by December 3rd, 2024. Purchase is non-refundable and package is non-transferable.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!