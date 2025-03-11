registrations for the Exhibitors of 2025 Capital Steampunk Show

This category of exhibitors includes all 2025 sellers of products and services to offer to steampunks and visitors. Remember that we will be the weekend before Halloween and that the organization is emphasizing the opportunity to find unique costumes and accessories for this holiday at the salon. Exhibitors in this category will occupy one table (60 x 24 inches) in a 10 x 10 square feet space.

