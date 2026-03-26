Expositions sonores

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About this event
745 Place Sable-Gris, Montreal, Quebec H3C 1R8
General admission.
General admission.
Reduced rate for individuals 34 years and under.
Support the Plateau-Mont-Royal Choral Society!
By purchasing this ticket, you are adding a $15 donation to the price of a regular ticket, helping to continue the organization's mission. A $15 charity receipt will be issued.
Soutenez la Société chorale du Plateau-Mont-Royal! En achetant ce billet, vous ajoutez un don de 30$ au tarif d'un billet régulier, contribuant ainsi à poursuivre la mission de l’organisation. Un reçu de charité de la valeur de 30$ sera émis.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!