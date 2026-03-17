IHOP Presents: Extra Life North 2026

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About this event
Two day access to the event, including:
Early bird price $90 (registration cost increases to $100 on July 1, 2026)
**Responsible teens 14+ years old may attend Extra Life North at the regular rate with a supervising parent or guardian**
Saturday only access to the event, including:
Early bird price $45 (registration cost increases to $50 on July 1, 2026)
**Responsible teens 14+ years old may attend Extra Life North at the regular rate with a supervising parent or guardian**
Sunday only access to the event, including:
Early bird price $45 (registration cost increases to $50 on July 1, 2026)
**Responsible teens 14+ years old may attend Extra Life North at the regular rate with a supervising parent or guardian**
**This is an add-on purchase - you must also purchase a ticket to the event**
2026 Fundraiser T-shirt:
**Responsible youth 10 - 13 years old may attend Extra Life North at a discounted rate with a supervising parent or guardian**
Two day access to the event, including:
Early bird price $45 (registration cost increases to $50 on July 1, 2026)
**Responsible youth 10 - 13 years old may attend Extra Life North at a discounted rate with a supervising parent or guardian**
Saturday only access to the event, including:
Early bird price $22 (registration cost increases to $25 on July 1, 2026)
**Responsible youth 10 - 13 years old may attend Extra Life North at a discounted rate with a supervising parent or guardian**
Sunday only access to the event, including:
Early bird price $22 (registration cost increases to $25 on July 1, 2026)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!