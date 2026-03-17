Extra Life

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Extra Life

About this event

IHOP Presents: Extra Life North 2026

185 Carlton St #200

Winnipeg, MB R3C 3J1, Canada

REGULAR REGISTRATION: Weekend Pass
$90
Available until Jun 30

Two day access to the event, including:

  • All tournaments/activities
  • Morning coffee/tea
  • Snacks
  • Lunch (catered by IHOP!)
  • A donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba!

Early bird price $90 (registration cost increases to $100 on July 1, 2026)


**Responsible teens 14+ years old may attend Extra Life North at the regular rate with a supervising parent or guardian**

REGULAR REGISTRATION: Saturday Only
$45
Available until Jun 30

Saturday only access to the event, including:

  • All tournaments/activities on Saturday
  • Morning coffee/tea
  • Snacks
  • Lunch
  • A donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba!

Early bird price $45 (registration cost increases to $50 on July 1, 2026)


**Responsible teens 14+ years old may attend Extra Life North at the regular rate with a supervising parent or guardian**

REGULAR REGISTRATION: Sunday Only
$45
Available until Jun 30

Sunday only access to the event, including:

  • All tournaments/activities on Sunday
  • Morning coffee/tea
  • Snacks
  • Lunch
  • A donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba!

Early bird price $45 (registration cost increases to $50 on July 1, 2026)


**Responsible teens 14+ years old may attend Extra Life North at the regular rate with a supervising parent or guardian**

ADD-ON: Fundraiser T-Shirt
$20
Available until Jun 30

**This is an add-on purchase - you must also purchase a ticket to the event**


2026 Fundraiser T-shirt:

YOUTH (10 - 13) REGISTRATION - Weekend Pass
$45
Available until Jun 30

**Responsible youth 10 - 13 years old may attend Extra Life North at a discounted rate with a supervising parent or guardian**


Two day access to the event, including:

  • All tournaments/activities
  • Morning coffee/tea
  • Snacks
  • Lunch
  • A donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba!

Early bird price $45 (registration cost increases to $50 on July 1, 2026)

YOUTH (10 - 13) REGISTRATION - Saturday Only
$22
Available until Jun 30

**Responsible youth 10 - 13 years old may attend Extra Life North at a discounted rate with a supervising parent or guardian**


Saturday only access to the event, including:

  • All tournaments/activities on Saturday
  • Morning coffee/tea
  • Snacks
  • Lunch
  • A donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba!

Early bird price $22 (registration cost increases to $25 on July 1, 2026)

YOUTH (10 - 13) REGISTRATION - Sunday Only
$22
Available until Jun 30

**Responsible youth 10 - 13 years old may attend Extra Life North at a discounted rate with a supervising parent or guardian**


Sunday only access to the event, including:

  • All tournaments/activities on Sunday
  • Morning coffee/tea
  • Snacks
  • Lunch
  • A donation to the Children's Hospital Foundation of Manitoba!

Early bird price $22 (registration cost increases to $25 on July 1, 2026)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!