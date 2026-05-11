EXTRA TICKET Greenall Graduation Banquet 2026 LAST ROUND

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About this event
June 29, 2026
Greenall Graduation Banquet 5:00-10:00 pm
Conexus Arts Centre
Convention Hall, Lower Level
Banquet Doors open: 5:00 pm
Grand March: 5:30 pm
Dinner: 5:45 pm
Toasts and Dance to Follow
A banquet ticket MUST be purchased for the graduate.
The graduation committee is run by volunteers and relies on donations. Any donations received are greatly appreciated and will be used to ensure the 2026 Greenall Graduation is a special evening for all.
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