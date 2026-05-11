EXTRA TICKET Greenall Graduation Banquet 2026 LAST ROUND

June 29, 2026

Greenall Graduation Banquet 5:00-10:00 pm

Conexus Arts Centre

Convention Hall, Lower Level



Banquet Doors open: 5:00 pm

Grand March: 5:30 pm

Dinner: 5:45 pm

Toasts and Dance to Follow



A banquet ticket MUST be purchased for the graduate.



The graduation committee is run by volunteers and relies on donations. Any donations received are greatly appreciated and will be used to ensure the 2026 Greenall Graduation is a special evening for all.