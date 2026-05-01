Set sail for an unforgettable night of laughter, music, and pure camp with two tickets to Titanique on Broadway!



All proceeds from this auction go to support the Exultate Chamber Singers.





Winner of the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, this global splash hit reimagines Jack and Rose’s timeless love story aboard the ship of dreams through the French-Canadian eyes of someone who was totally there: Céline Dion! The superstar singer remembers the doomed romance with more shocking twists, mega-diva antics, and face-melting vocals belting her favorite hit songs – and not even an iceberg can stop her.





Starring Marla Mindelle, Jim Parsons and Canadian Superstar Deborah Cox, dont miss your chance to experience kooky krazy musical extravaganza. With a story you’ll never let go, music you know by heart, and the diva you need, you’d have to live at the bottom of the ocean to miss this strictly limited engagement.





Details:

Value $250.00 USD per ticket

Dates before close. Weekdays are preferred. Weekends conditional on seat availability





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