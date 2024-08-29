Serving Seniors Inc.
PPALC Stockings For Seniors 2024
Stocking A
CA$25
Stocking Includes: 2 Meals on Wheels Certificates, 1 Stocking Filled With Goodies, Any items that you would like to add
Stocking Includes: 2 Meals on Wheels Certificates, 1 Stocking Filled With Goodies, Any items that you would like to add
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Stocking B
CA$40
Stocking Includes: 4 Meals on Wheels Certificates, 2 Stocking Filled With Goodies, Any items that you would like to add
Stocking Includes: 4 Meals on Wheels Certificates, 2 Stocking Filled With Goodies, Any items that you would like to add
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout