The American Women's Club of Montreal is holding a quilt raffle as a part of our Annual Fundraiser supporting Our Harbour.
Raffle Tickets are $5 each!
Our draw will take place Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 pm, at our Fundraiser event!
*You do not have to be present at the fundraiser to win the quilt.
Details for the Fundraiser:
Olympia Reception Restaurant
3855-B Boul. Saint-Jean,
Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9G 1X2
Saturday, September 7th from 6 pm - 9 pm.
Join us for Dinner, Dance, Silent Auction, Quilt Raffle, and Whimsy
Friends and family are welcome.
Click here to buy tickets to attend!
All in support of Our Harbour, a nonprofit providing safe housing for people with
mental health challenges.
Questions? Contact Amanda Steele at [email protected].