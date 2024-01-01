The American Women's Club of Montreal is holding a quilt raffle as a part of our Annual Fundraiser supporting Our Harbour.





Raffle Tickets are $5 each!

Our draw will take place Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 pm, at our Fundraiser event!

*You do not have to be present at the fundraiser to win the quilt.





Details for the Fundraiser:

Olympia Reception Restaurant

3855-B Boul. Saint-Jean,

Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9G 1X2

Saturday, September 7th from 6 pm - 9 pm.

Join us for Dinner, Dance, Silent Auction, Quilt Raffle, and Whimsy

Friends and family are welcome.

Click here to buy tickets to attend!





All in support of Our Harbour, a nonprofit providing safe housing for people with

mental health challenges.





Questions? Contact Amanda Steele at [email protected].







