Summer Camp Registration 2024

We are looking forward to the summer ahead. Registrations for our Day camps are open! If you have any questions please feel free to email us at contactus@arlingtonbeachcamp.com or call us at (306) 484-4460 and we would be happy to assist you.





This year we are offering Day Camp for children ages 5-18. The second Day Camp is the week after Family Camp, so you can book your campsite for two weeks.





Our registration platform, Zeffy, allows our Camp to receive all of the funds for your child's registration without any processing or credit card transaction fees. If you would prefer to pay by cash, cheque, or e-transfer please contact us. We have also added the opportunity for you to donate to our organization at the time of your registration. Every donation made through our registrations will go directly to our Camper Sponsorship Fund.





Summer Camp Pricing:

We are excited for the 2024 summer season of camp. Our hope is that each camper that comes to Arlington Beach Camp would experience the love of God through our staff and programming.

As a nonprofit charity it is our mission to have as many campers come to camp as possible and work to keep the price accessible for all. We made the choice to take a new approach to our pricing. We made the option available to pay various levels of the actual cost of a week of camp.

Here are the three main price options: Option 1: This price represents the full cost of a camper, and no fundraising in necessary Option 2: This price represents 80% of the full cost of a camper. Option 3: This price would be our standard price at about 60% of the actual cost per camper.

How It Works:

Each family self-selects the option that they can afford on the registration form. Please be assured that there is no differentiation, attention, or preference given to the registration acceptance or camper experience based on the price paid. Our hope is that having the option to choose will give each family freedom to be able to send their children to camp in a way that works best for them.

If these subsidized prices are too much, we have a further subsidy application form available. Please email us at [email protected] to access our Camper Sponsorship Fund.

What does paying a full cost or less subsidized price accomplish? Every dollar of subsided camper fees is offset by donations. In a typical year Arlington Beach Camp, as a charity, raises about $150,000 to cover the operational costs of running the camp. In 2024, if we can raise similar amounts, instead of operations, that money will be used for camp facility improvements, capital expansion, and furthering our mission.