SAVE THE DATE

Thursday, October 3, 2024





Join us for our 14th Annual Inclusion Breakfast where we celebrate the achievements of Inclusion Saskatchewan!





Enjoy a one-hour LIGHT continental breakfast from 7:30 AM to 8:30 AM as we raise funds for our continued support of people with intellectual disabilities throughout the province.





Help Us Change Lives.









Don't miss out on important updates for the Inclusion Breakfast - RSVP now to stay informed.