2024 Fun Fair & Gym Grand Opening

Dress up in your best pirate or mermaid attire and get ready for an afternoon of excitement and adventure at Murrayville Academy’s Fun Fair AND Gym Grand Opening! Ticket required for all adults & children 2yrs and above.





Things to look forward to:

Inflatable bouncy castles

Photo Booth

Air brush tattoo

Prizes

Games

Food

& more!





Each ticket includes one food voucher that can be redeemed at the poutine / French fry truck OR the mini donut truck. Extra poutine is available for purchase.





There will be treats, slushies, & some healthy snacks for purchase as well.





This is a community event, bring your siblings & invite your family & friends - it’s sure to be an evening filled with fun!





Parents must attend & supervise their children, no childcare available.





In an effort to be eco friendly please bring a reusable water bottle for our refill station.