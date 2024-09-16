R2R24 Conference - Pathways to Practice (P2P) Registration

This discounted all-inclusive package provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the three and a half days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price).
This discounted all-inclusive package provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the three and a half days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price).
Two Days Only (Thursday, Oct 17 & Friday, Oct 18)
CA$275
Attendance to Day 2 and Day 3 of the conference for P2P Presenters. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the two days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price).
See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org
Attendance to Day 2 and Day 3 of the conference for P2P Presenters. This includes all sessions, events, and meals throughout the two days. This does not include accommodation in Blyth, ON. (HST Included in price).
See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org
Student Admission
CA$250
This is for students who are P2P Presenters (please check if you are sponsored first!). Students enrolled in full-time education, including secondary and post-secondary, qualify for the student price. This provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference. Valid student identification is required (HST Included in price). Please consider applying for the Youth Scholarship if applicable.
Contact Producer with any questions regarding access to R2R22 (Peter Smith: [email protected]).
See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org
This is for students who are P2P Presenters (please check if you are sponsored first!). Students enrolled in full-time education, including secondary and post-secondary, qualify for the student price. This provides entrance into the full experience of the in-person conference. Valid student identification is required (HST Included in price). Please consider applying for the Youth Scholarship if applicable.
Contact Producer with any questions regarding access to R2R22 (Peter Smith: [email protected]).
See website for more conference details: www.ruralcreativity.org