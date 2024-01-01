Helping hands and thumbs is holding a raffle May 15th for a first grand prize a second prize and a third prize which all the donations and contributes will be going to helping hands and thumbs to help the community and the central Florida area such as Hillsborough Pasco Polk in Orange Kissimmee we're a small team of good understanding and open-minded people that are willing to help the unfortunate or just in a really tough spot every member of my team has been through the struggle and they damn sure know that it's real and every one of us understand that sometimes we all need a little help and most of the time we never received that help some of us are Tangled in our web of addiction or lost to a toxic love or just don't have no one to turn to and that's what we do here at helping hands and thumbs and we don't forget about the outcast the thumb we're here to help with anything and everything homelessness , homeless with children ,hunger, addiction, homeless with pets and most of all whatever you need help with if you just need someone to talk to we're here 24/7 7 days a week because the struggle never takes a day off so we figure why should we and I just wanted to thank every donator who's donated to not just my calls but to anyone's cause I just want to say thank you sincerely from my heart thank you the world needs to be filled with more people like yourself even if you can't donate you just taking the time to read or to try to understand is enough for me but thank you and I wish nothing but all the blessings to you