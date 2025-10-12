Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

Hosted by

Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

About this event

F2025 - Rise of the Spartans 2025

31 Gerrard St E

Toronto, ON M5G 2A7, Canada

Captain Registration Fee
$150

Captain's will register for themselves and their team and will receive an email confirmation of their teams registration in the tournament.


Please see the event description for information regarding TSVL's refund policy

Player Registration Fee
$150

Captains will receive an email confirming their has been registered for the tournament and players can then register for the tournament.


Please see the event description for information regarding TSVL's refund policy

Add a donation for Toronto Spartan Volleyball League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!