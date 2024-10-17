The Mutt Hutt Lloydminster - 3rd Annual Howlween Fundraiser in Support of Pets Purpose

1/$3 item
1/$3
$3
Single ticket for $3
10/$25 item
10/$25
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets
Ten Tickets for $25
25/$50 item
25/$50
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 25 tickets
25 Tickets for $50 Now we are talking!
50/$100 item
50/$100
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 50 tickets
Yeeehaww Fifty Tickets. Now you have a real good chance at getting that special thing you wanted!
Bombshell Beauty - Luxury Spa Package - $250 Value item
Bombshell Beauty - Luxury Spa Package - $250 Value
Free
Bombshell does it again.. so many items I can hardly fit it in one picture! Try and keep up I'll tell you what's all in here: $50 Gift card Bath Bombs (3) Hemps Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Lotion Butterfly Wing Earrings Ring Champagne Lotion Reusable Face Cloth $5 off Brow Wax Radiant Protection SPF Monoi Age Corrective Exfoliating Cleaner Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzfoliant Bright Skin Licorice Root Booster Serum Strawberry Rhubarb Hyluronic Body Lotion Eight Greens Phyto Masque Marine Flower Peptide Lip Serum Bakuchiol Niacinamide Moisturizer 10% off any Eminence Product Smooch Lip Balm Chocolates - but beware! The chocolates look like soap... ask me how I know! (better then the opposite at least I didn't take a bite of soap thinking it was chocolate)
Great Canadian Oil Change - Free Oil Change - $90 Value item
Great Canadian Oil Change - Free Oil Change - $90 Value
Free
Thank you Travis, Ross, Jax and your team for keeping up our vehicle maintenance. Congratulations on your new Business!
Tidy Time - 4 Hours House Cleaning - $160 Value item
Tidy Time - 4 Hours House Cleaning - $160 Value
Free
House Cleaning - 4 hours. Everyone deserves a break.
CanSafe - Free First Aid 1 or 2 Day Course - $250 Value item
CanSafe - Free First Aid 1 or 2 Day Course - $250 Value
Free
Every three years we are hitting the books again. Stay up to date with this FREE First Aid course. Option of 1 or 2 day course. Thank you CanSafe!
CanSafe - Free H2S course - $170 Value item
CanSafe - Free H2S course - $170 Value
Free
Wow! You know you need to renew it soon anyway.. so why not make it FREE!! Thank you CanSafe
Tartan Wellsite Supervision - Lottery Ticket Tree - ?? Value item
Tartan Wellsite Supervision - Lottery Ticket Tree - ?? Value
Free
Could you become rich today? Lets find out!!
Lloyd Lanes Bowling - $50 Gift Certificate - $50 Value item
Lloyd Lanes Bowling - $50 Gift Certificate - $50 Value
Free
$50 towards a great night of bowling!
Quietude - Treat-Yo-Self - $275 Value item
Quietude - Treat-Yo-Self - $275 Value
Free
- 60 Minute Massage - Therapy Ball - Headache Roller - Eucalyptus Bath Soak - Crystal Affirmation Cards - Peppermint Lip Balm - Scrunchie - $20 Voucher
Witchy Wonders Gift Basket - $250 Value item
Witchy Wonders Gift Basket - $250 Value
Free
This flew here on a broomstick and came hand delivered all the way from MANITOBA from these two wand wavers Chelsey and Shawna.
HP Beauty - Eyebrow Threading Certificate (1) - $11 Value item
HP Beauty - Eyebrow Threading Certificate (1) - $11 Value item
HP Beauty - Eyebrow Threading Certificate (1) - $11 Value
Free
Look your best by going to Hiral Beauty for your next eyebrow threading appointment!!
Command Fishing & Pipe Recovery - $150 Pet Planet Gift Card item
Command Fishing & Pipe Recovery - $150 Pet Planet Gift Card
Free
What is this going to turn into? Dog food? Toys maybe? Your dog told me to remind you that they have LOTS of raw treats also! Generously donated by our friends at Command Fishing & Pipe Recovery
Superior Water - Dolphin Manual Water Pump - $40 Value item
Superior Water - Dolphin Manual Water Pump - $40 Value
Free
Great for the camper or camping! Maybe you need this to make filling your dogs water dish easier! Thank you Superior Water!
Home Depot - LIfe size Golden - $60 Value item
Home Depot - LIfe size Golden - $60 Value
Free
Life sized Golden Retriever Christmas Ornament. Most of my clients happen to be Golden.. I know y'all are going to go crazy for this one. ITS SOOO CUTE. Thank you Home Depot, who also donated 2 other prizes!!
Spiros Gift Card $100 - $100 Value item
Spiros Gift Card $100 - $100 Value
Free
You know your going to go for Maria's Special soon anyway. Thank you Spiros!!
Rife Resources - $250 Canadian Tire Gift Card - $250 Value item
Rife Resources - $250 Canadian Tire Gift Card - $250 Value
Free
New pot and pan set? Christmas decorations? Maybe some new drill batteries, we all know you need more of those! 1 of 3 prizes donated. BIG thank you to Rife for all the donations!
Adams Construction - Movie Night In and Out! - $175 Value item
Adams Construction - Movie Night In and Out! - $175 Value
Free
Spend a movie night in with a new popcorn maker, snacks, and all the flavors of popcorn you could ask for. THEN you can go to the real theater with a $30 gift card. Very thoughtfully donated by the Adams Family ;)
Olde Dog Barber - FREE Dog Groom & Shirt - $200 Value item
Olde Dog Barber - FREE Dog Groom & Shirt - $200 Value
Free
1 Free dog groom for any dog (does not include dematting service) Long sleeve shirt Olde Dog Barber Thank you!
Only Sourdough Bakehouse & Pizzaria item
Only Sourdough Bakehouse & Pizzaria
Free
Cinnamon buns 2 loaves of bread Pizza base
Granroc Resources - Lefant Robot Vacuum - $290 Value item
Granroc Resources - Lefant Robot Vacuum - $290 Value
Free
Whether or not you own a dog or not, man this will make your life so much easier.. Maid on demand? Sign me up! Dog owners......TRUST ME YOU NEED THIS No more constant hair on your floor? Game changer.
T-Bar - Swag Bag - $150 Value item
T-Bar - Swag Bag - $150 Value
Free
Smart temp control travel mug XL Sweater XL Long sleeve Ball Cap Huge thank you to Jay and Renee for this donation!
Home Depot - Ryobi Tool Set - $550 Value item
Home Depot - Ryobi Tool Set - $550 Value item
Home Depot - Ryobi Tool Set - $550 Value
Free
Whoa.... That's A LOT of tools! Contractors are too expensive anyway, now you can fix anything with this!! 18 V compact brushless 4-tool combo kit includes: -1/2 inch drill driver -1/4 inch impact driver -1 hand recip saw -6 1/2 inch circular saw As well as a 195 piece drill driver set Thank you again Home Depot for your multitude of amazing and thoughtful gifts!
DK Energy Services
Free
N/A
Shelly & Wayne item
Shelly & Wayne
Free
Very Large treasure chest/ hope box. Kids room? Dog stuff? Keep sakes? Options are endless!! 100% Hand Crafted $250 Value
BCKreations - Custom Prize Pack - $300 Value item
BCKreations - Custom Prize Pack - $300 Value
Free
$200 Gift Card for any service (Wood Burning, Vinyl Design, Apparel , Glass etch, Personalized Gifts) Custom design hoodie, Custom design tote bag, Glass etch shot glass, Halloween coffee mug, Woodburn and stain sign, Mini coffee or hot chocolate mug
Black Lotus Tattoos - 1 Hour Session + Consultation - $100 item
Black Lotus Tattoos - 1 Hour Session + Consultation - $100
Free
Thinking of Inking? Get a full tattoo or add this gift card to a larger piece, its up to you with this 1 hour free session plus no charge consultation! Check out previous work done @Black_Lotus_Tattoos_ Thank you to Leah, owner of Black Lotus Tattoos for this donation.
Vicon Bits - $100 Gift Certificate + Swag - $150 Value item
Vicon Bits - $100 Gift Certificate + Swag - $150 Value
Free
$100 Mutt Hutt Lloydminster Gift Certificate
5G Ag Ventures - Cozy Nights - $100 Value item
5G Ag Ventures - Cozy Nights - $100 Value
Free
Relax this evening in your new pj set some snacks and dont forget to drink some water out of your new KUMA waterbottle eh?!
