The Mutt Hutt Lloydminster - 3rd Annual Howlween Fundraiser in Support of Pets Purpose

Bombshell does it again.. so many items I can hardly fit it in one picture! Try and keep up I'll tell you what's all in here: $50 Gift card Bath Bombs (3) Hemps Pumpkin Spice & Vanilla Chai Lotion Butterfly Wing Earrings Ring Champagne Lotion Reusable Face Cloth $5 off Brow Wax Radiant Protection SPF Monoi Age Corrective Exfoliating Cleaner Stone Crop Oxygenating Fizzfoliant Bright Skin Licorice Root Booster Serum Strawberry Rhubarb Hyluronic Body Lotion Eight Greens Phyto Masque Marine Flower Peptide Lip Serum Bakuchiol Niacinamide Moisturizer 10% off any Eminence Product Smooch Lip Balm Chocolates - but beware! The chocolates look like soap... ask me how I know! (better then the opposite at least I didn't take a bite of soap thinking it was chocolate)

