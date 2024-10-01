Indigo Chi Develompment Memberships 2024

Being a member of Indigo Chi Development means simply that you care enough to help the children we care for continue to attend proper schools. We've done the hard stuff and will continue to diligently and lovingly care for housing, food, healthcare, and a safe and loving home. By becoming a member you offer a child an opportunity to be supported fully to become whatever their heart tells them to be.
Being a member of Indigo Chi Development means simply that you care enough to help the children we care for continue to attend proper schools. We've done the hard stuff and will continue to diligently and lovingly care for housing, food, healthcare, and a safe and loving home. By becoming a member you offer a child an opportunity to be supported fully to become whatever their heart tells them to be.
lifetime member
$350
No expiration
I'm in and I'm committed! You will become a member of the board of directors and will be represented in decisions going forward. You will have access to all communications and decision making as well as a comprehensive outline of ICD 's economic goals and prospective future.
I'm in and I'm committed! You will become a member of the board of directors and will be represented in decisions going forward. You will have access to all communications and decision making as well as a comprehensive outline of ICD 's economic goals and prospective future.
maybe member
$15
Valid until May 14, 2027
if you just want to scope us out but believe enough that you are That curious.
if you just want to scope us out but believe enough that you are That curious.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!