Indigo Chi Develompment Memberships 2024

Being a member of Indigo Chi Development means simply that you care enough to help the children we care for continue to attend proper schools. We've done the hard stuff and will continue to diligently and lovingly care for housing, food, healthcare, and a safe and loving home. By becoming a member you offer a child an opportunity to be supported fully to become whatever their heart tells them to be.

Being a member of Indigo Chi Development means simply that you care enough to help the children we care for continue to attend proper schools. We've done the hard stuff and will continue to diligently and lovingly care for housing, food, healthcare, and a safe and loving home. By becoming a member you offer a child an opportunity to be supported fully to become whatever their heart tells them to be.

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