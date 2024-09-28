Mission Firefighters Charitable Society

Hosted by

Mission Firefighters Charitable Society

About this event

Sales closed

Mission Firefighters Charitable Dodgeball Tournament

33700 Prentis Ave

Mission 1, BC V2V 2J7, Canada

Add a donation for Mission Firefighters Charitable Society

$

Dodgeball Team Registration
$240
Includes registration for your team of of minimum 6 players, max 8. All team members will be required to sign waivers before participating. Waivers will be sent you via email, please bring them with you to dodgeball.
Burger and Beer
$35
Includes a burger and beer at the Historic Dewdney Pub! Come join us after dodgeball for a night of fundraising and fun activities!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!