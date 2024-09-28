Mission Firefighters Charitable Dodgeball Tournament

Includes registration for your team of of minimum 6 players, max 8. All team members will be required to sign waivers before participating. Waivers will be sent you via email, please bring them with you to dodgeball.

Includes registration for your team of of minimum 6 players, max 8. All team members will be required to sign waivers before participating. Waivers will be sent you via email, please bring them with you to dodgeball.

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