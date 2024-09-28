Mission Firefighters Charitable Dodgeball Tournament

Add a donation for Mission Firefighters Charitable Society
$
Dodgeball Team Registration
$240
Includes registration for your team of of minimum 6 players, max 8. All team members will be required to sign waivers before participating. Waivers will be sent you via email, please bring them with you to dodgeball.
Includes registration for your team of of minimum 6 players, max 8. All team members will be required to sign waivers before participating. Waivers will be sent you via email, please bring them with you to dodgeball.
Burger and Beer
$35
Includes a burger and beer at the Historic Dewdney Pub! Come join us after dodgeball for a night of fundraising and fun activities!
Includes a burger and beer at the Historic Dewdney Pub! Come join us after dodgeball for a night of fundraising and fun activities!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!